Berea Baptist
Berea Baptist Church will host its All Wrapped Up Craft Vendor Fair outside Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free. Masks are encouraged.
New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church will host its Thanksgiving service Sunday at 4 p.m. The service will be a drive-in service and livestreamed on Facebook Live.
Newbegun UMC
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 28th annual pie sale at the Pasquotank Electronics Recycling Building on Pritchard Street., Elizabeth City, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: Stacy Small at 330-2247.
Victory Praise
The 30th annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Victory Praise and Worship Center on Greenleaf Street on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. To volunteer to help with the meal contact Sean Boyce at (252) 333-6969 or email him at sean.boyce@live.com.
Trinity UMC South Mills
Trinity United Methodist Church of South Mills will host a Luminary and Tolling of the Bells service on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. The outdoor event in front of the church will be open to the public.
Holy Trinity Community
Holy Trinity Community Church will host a drive-thru chicken and ham dinner sale on Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost $8. Contact: (252) 679-7303.
Edenton First Assembly
Edenton First Assembly of God, in cooperation with Convoy of Hope, hosts food giveaway events at 1201 W. Queen St., Edenton, every Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m. Food is given away on first-come, first-serve basis.