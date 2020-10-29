The Newbold-White House will be OPEN on Saturdays in November and December for your holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 7, 14, 21, 28 and December 5, 12, and 19.
The shop has a wide variety of items, some of which are local; for example, Perquimans Peanuts, goat-milk soap and lotions, art work and books by local authors. The newest one is actually about the Newbold-White House and is hot off the presses. The book, by well-known local author Phillip McMullan, who co-authored with John Ernst, is titled A HOUSE IN THE ALBEMARLE: English Settlers, Quakers and the 1730 Newbold-White House. Other books by Mr. McMullan covering the local area and its history include: Beechland, The Lost Colony and Crossing the Inland Sea, 350 Years of Albemarle Maritime History.
Something NEW this year at the Visitor Center will be the sale of items appealing to people who like antiques or collectibles.
Perhaps you need something to enhance your entertaining, or maybe you need some jewelry for a Christmas or birthday gift. The main room will contain several tables of antiques, collectibles or gently used items for sale (a small sampling pictured herein).
The pandemic has kept us closed and away from seeing you, but one of our “out of the box thinkers” came up with the estate sale concept when the PCRA inherited some very nice and unusual things.
PCRA looks forward to seeing the public back at our site, with your mask on of course, and encourage you to stop by. Questions? Dial 426-7567, leave a message if necessary, and we’ll call you back. See you soon!