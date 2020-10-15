Census deadline extended to Oct. 31
Chowan County and the Town of Edenton remind the public that the deadline to self-report for the 2020 U.S. Census has been extended to Oct. 31. As of last week, Edenton’s response rate -- 55% -- was still well below the state target of 62%. Fortunately the time to self-report has been extended. To complete the survey, go online to www.2020Census.gov or call 844-330-2020..
Toys for Tots taking applications
Toys for Tots applications will be accepted for residents with children ages birth – twelve by the Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership at 409 Old Hertford Rd., Edenton through Oct. 30. Besides the Smart Start office, applications are available at the Perquimans County DSS, Perquimans County Library, Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and online at the Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership Facebook page (print and mail in).
You also can request an application via email cpsmartstart@gmail.com or call 252-482-3035.
Cash or toy donation can be dropped off or mailed to Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership, 409 Old Hertford Road, Edenton, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information please contact the Partnership office at 252-482-3035.
DHHS to give grants for child care programs
RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper recently announced that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing an additional $35 million in federal grants to help child care programs providing in-person care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These grants will help offset the significant financial strains placed on child care to meet health and safety guidelines while serving fewer children,” said Governor Cooper. “Our child care programs have been on the frontlines since the start of this pandemic, keeping their doors open so other workers could keep our economy running and the public safe. A strong and safe child care system is essential to our recovery.”
The grants will help child care providers cover the costs of operating in-person from August to October 2020, including the additional expenses needed to meet health and safety requirements. This funding will be additional support on top of the monthly operation grants NCDHHS has been providing to child care providers across the state since April.
Know the BearWise Basics during the fall
RALEIGH – With fall temperatures falling, bear activity is increasing, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding people to protect themselves and bears by following the six BearWise® Basics to reduce potential conflicts.
Bears’ appetites are biologically programmed to go into hyperdrive in the fall because they need to put on a thick layer of life-sustaining fat before they turn in for the winter. This annual power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia. During hyperphagia, bears must consume 10 times as many calories as they need during the spring and summer, which means finding 20,000 calories a day or more. To find those extra calories, bears will often forage outside of their normal ranges, venturing near homes, campgrounds and trails, and trying to cross busy highways to find food.
People should also:
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high calorie content making them very attractive to bears.
- Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and remove leftover food and food bowl.
- Clean and store grills. After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed.
- Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.
Kris Burris joins COA in administrative role
College of The Albemarle (COA) announces the hiring of Kris Burris as Vice President of Student Success and Enrollment Management. Ms. Burris began her employment at COA on October 5, 2020.
Ms. Burris joins COA with a significant background in the South Carolina Technical College System. Previously, Ms. Burris served in a number of positions at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, SC including adjunct instructor, director of student support services programs and director of dual enrollment. In her vice president role at COA, Ms. Burris will provide leadership and oversight for admissions and financial aid, student recruitment and engagement, student life and leadership, enrollment services, advising, career services and secondary education.
Ms. Burris earned an educational specialist degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC; a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and an Associate in Science from Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, SC. She is presently seeking a graduate certificate in Higher Education Leadership from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to join the COA family. From the initial contact with the College, I was immediately impressed with its leadership, faculty and staff,” shared Burris. “I look forward to working with our team to develop and implement a strategic plan that will support the current state of the College as well as direct our vision for the future.”
