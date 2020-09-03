Office still closed
Due to an error in a newsletter issued by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, several media outlets and other organizations, including this newspaper, incorrectly published old information regarding the closure of the Edenton Drivers License Office.
Due to concern for the health and safety of its customers and staff during the coronavirus outbreak, the NCDMV consolidated in-person services to offices large enough to maintain social distancing as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Out of the 60 office that closed in March, 27 — including the Edenton drivers license office — remain closed as of this week.
The closure does not impact the License Plate Agency on North Broad Street.
Volunteer session set
Tornado family relief ministry, “Under His Wings Ministries,” is hosting an adopt-a-family program for Bertie County family that lost everything during a recent tornado.
They are accepting applications for sponsors.Training for sponsors will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Open Door — Bertie Campus located at 715 US-13, Windsor, NC 27983.
Sponsor applications and information can be obtained by contacting Shelley Layden on Facebook, at 252-337-5900 or sdlayden@gmail.com or Sonia Rivenbark on Facebook, at 252-339-1584 or soniawrivenbark@gmail.com .
Master Gardeners sale
The Chowan, Gates & Perquimans Extension Master Gardeners are having a bulb sale.
All orders and payments must be received by Oct. 2. Orders are expected to ship November 2020. Proceeds support the scholarship fund.
Find out more online at go.ncsu.edu/bulbsale or call 252-482-6585.
Boy Scout popcorn
Boy Scout Troop 164 is selling popcorn as a fundraiser.
Prices range from $10 to $50. Items include already popped, flavored popcorn, microwaved popcorn and pretzels Orders can be made by contacting a member of Boy Scout Troop 164.
Chowan County’s Boy Scouts are sponsored by American legion Post 40.