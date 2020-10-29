Blounts Mutual Drugs, on South Broad Street, Edenton, participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
DEA held its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 at locations across the country. The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.
Collection sites adhered to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
“The initiative – now in its tenth year – addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” said DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea.
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Together with our partners, we are not only holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but offering other ways to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications.”
“Even in the midst of the pandemic, DEA’s nineteenth take-back event will allow Americans to safely and properly dispose of their unwanted/unused prescription medications,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement. DEA will work hand-in-hand with a number of law enforcement, Tribal and community partners, all in effort to stem the tide of prescription drug abuse.”
“Many people don’t know how to properly dispose of old medication. So, it is either disposed of improperly, which can seriously damage the environment, or not discarded, which can cause medications to all too often end up in the wrong hands,” said United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert J. Higdon, Jr. “DEA is providing an important public service. I encourage everyone to get rid of their old, unused and unneeded prescription medicine in the proper way. DEA is making it easier for all of us and I thank them again for this twice a year effort.”
Free COVID-19 Testing for Plymouth Residents on October 27!
PLYMOUTH, NC– Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) will be hosting free recurring COVID-19 testing in Plymouth on Tuesday, October 27, from 9 am – 12 pm at Roanoke Development Center, 609 Adams Street Plymouth, NC 27962. Testing is open to adults 18 or older and insurance is not required. Test results are returned in 3-5 days.
For this testing, residents are asked to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly. RSVP and additional dates can be found: https://onsms.org/plymouth/
Since starting testing in July, ONSMS has hosted free weekly testing throughout communities in North Carolina, in conjunction with local organizations like the Andrew A. Best Medical Society in Greenville; the Greensboro Housing Authority; Quality Comprehensive Care Center in Charlotte; and the Durham Academy of Medicine, Dentistry, and Pharmacy. This is a statewide effort to help keep residents safe during the pandemic, particularly vulnerable communities such as African American and Latinx communities.
For testing, materials will be available in Spanish and in English to help residents get the facts necessary to keep themselves safe during this global pandemic.
For more information, visit ONSMS.org/covid and you can sign up to be notified about free testing and COVID-19 education near you.
2020 “A Day with Santa”
We will be taking applications
October 26, 2020 – November 23, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Applications will be taken at the
Recreation Department/Ag Extension Office Building
(730 North Granville Street, Suite C)
For More Information, Call 252-482-8595.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Please wear a Face Mask.
WILDLIFE COMMISSION ASKS FOR PUBLIC’S HELP TO MONITOR NEW DISEASE AFFECTING RABBITS
RALEIGH – Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public to help them monitor the potential spread of a deadly rabbit disease that has not yet been observed in North Carolina’s rabbit populations by reporting any sightings of dead rabbits to the agency.
Commission biologists are working with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) to monitor the spread and impacts of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2), a fatal disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbit populations. RHDV2 is extremely lethal. There is no cure for wild rabbits and a vaccine for domestic rabbits is not readily available in the United States. RHDV2 is classified as a foreign animal disease in the United States and currently, is primarily found in southwestern United States. People can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes, but RHDV2 does not impact human health.
While RHDV2 has not been observed in North Carolina’s rabbit populations yet, agency biologists are asking the public and hunters to report any sightings of one or more dead wild rabbits where the death is not readily apparent or those found with blood around their nose, mouth or rectum. Anyone who finds a dead rabbit should refrain from touching it unless necessary and call the Commission’s Wildlife Helpline 866-318-2401, or email, wildlifehelpline@ncwildlife.org. The Commission will rely on reports of rabbit mortalities to document the disease’s occurrence and potential spread in North Carolina.
Free Face mask lanyards are available for all Chowan County students and school staff, compliments of Edenton United. The Lanyards can be picked up at Nixon’s Catering, Nixon’s Hardware, Mamasitas Restaurant, Edenton Coffee Shop, Christian Book Store, Jovon Fashions, Boys & Girls Club, and Washhouse Laundromat through November 1 or until supplies run out. Any students or staff who have not received a lanyard are encouraged to stop at one of the above businesses and pick one up.