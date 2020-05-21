Summer food program starts June 17
Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, in cooperation with Edenton United Methodist Church, will provide summer assistance to families with children attending Edenton-Chowan Schools. To be eligible, families must have at least one child attending one of the district’s schools — White Oak, D.F. Walker, Chowan Middle or John A. Holmes High School.
The program will be held every Wednesday evening June 17 through Aug. 19. Drive-thru pick-up between 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Food boxes available for pick up each week will include nutritious, child-friendly food, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, macaroni and cheese, snacks and other easy-to-prepare items.
For information, call 252-482-2504.
Career center provides text messaging support
HERTFORD – The Northeastern Workforce Development Board and NCWorks Career Centers in Elizabeth City, Edenton and Nags Head provide text (SMS) messaging support in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCWorks Career Centers are continuing to support customers by phone, however, this supplementary service will help quickly answer general and instructional questions regarding Job Postings, Job Search, Training Programs and Unemployment Insurance Benefits.
- Businesses with immediate hiring needs should text “NCWorks Hire” to 56512;
- Job Seekers seeking employment opportunities should text “NCWorks Jobs” to 56512;
- Individuals thinking about going back to school should text “NCWorks Tuition” to 56512;
- Individuals needing unemployment insurance information should text
- “NCWorks DESUI” to 56512; and
- Youth between the ages of 16 and 24 interested in finding a job or training should text
- “NCWorks Youth” to 56512
- To view our mobile website, simply text “NCWorks” to 56512.
“We are actively working to serve businesses and members of our community during these uncertain times through innovative ways to access resources and services of the NCWorks Career Centers. Even though our centers are currently closed for public entry, our staff are still available to assist both job seekers who are looking for employment and businesses that have workforce needs,” said Emily Nicholson, Northeastern Workforce Development Board Interim Director.
To find out more about posting jobs or available opportunities, please visit nwdbworks.com or ncworks.gov.
June schedule announced for agency
Albemarle Regional Health Services announces in light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to clinical and WIC schedules. For clinic appointments or program information and questions, call your local health department.
The Chowan County clinics are at 202 W. Hicks St., in Edenton, 252-482-6003. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency (CDSA) is at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 338-4044 for information.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health programs are in the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 338-4370.
County tax, water offices open to public
The Chowan County Tax and Water Office are open to take payments in person.
You may also pay taxes or water bills in the following ways:
1. Online payment at our website www.chowancounty-nc.gov, under Tax or Water department;
2. Telephone payment by credit/debit card at 1-866-343-3612;
3. Payment by check placed in our drop box outside of our office at 305 W. Freemason St., Edenton, NC 27932 (cash payments are discouraged but can occur as long as identifying information is included to ensure proper payment);
4. Payment by mail to PO Box 1030, Edenton, NC 27932. No one will be allowed inside the Tax/Water secured Office except for County Staff.
As always, any questions or concerns please call 252-482-8486 (option 2, Water/Tax Collections; option 3, Tax Assessment/Valuation).
Flexibility can be utilized if customers are unable to make payment, in regards to water cut off, however ALL penalties and fees will continue to be assessed at this time.
American Legion Post 40 announces officers
American Legion Post 40 announced its 2020-2021 slate of officers.
They are Commander Maureen A. Sobulefsky, 1st Vice Commander Roscoe Poole, 2nd Vice Commander Glenn Collins, Adjutant EC Toppin, Finance Officer Martin Summann, Historian John Leary, Chaplain Anita Mason and Post Service Officer John Lillard.
Sargent at Arms and Executive Committee will remain the same.
Due to the inability for elections to be held, it was decided by the American Legion that all officers would retain their positions and that any positions needing to be filled due to death, etc., would be replaced for the 2020-2021 year by the Commander.