Residents asked to reconsider burning debris
RALEIGH – N.C. Forest Service officials urge citizens to reconsider burning yard debris through the end of May, which historically marks the end of spring wildfire season in North Carolina. Consider alternatives to burning. Some types of debris, such as leaves, grass and stubble, may be of more value if they are not burned but used for mulch instead.
“In North Carolina, most wildfires are caused by human action and careless debris burning. When left unattended, debris burns can escape, igniting tragic wildfires,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Minimizing the number of escaped debris burns will reduce the risk of wildfires while also reducing the risk of community exposure to COVID-19 by allowing first responders to limit close-contact interactions and maintain social distance.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Forest Service continues mission critical work such as wildfire suppression and other emergency response functions.
For tips to protect property, prevent wildfires or to access the Online Burning Permit System, visit ncforestservice.gov.
Hollowell to be delegate to GOP convention
Joe Hollowell, of Chowan County, is one of three delegates recently elected by the Republican Party in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District to the Republican National Convention scheduled to be held in Charlotte in August. Also elected as delegates were Jordan Hennessy of Dare County and Carl Mischka of Craven County. Elected as alternate delegates were Catherine “Cat” Stash of Craven County, Dave Wickersham of Pamlico County and Celeste Cairns of Carteret County. Dave Wickersham of Pamlico was elected the district’s presidential elector and Michele Nix of Lenoir County was elected as the alternate elector for the Electoral College.
Researchers: Hurricane season will be active
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be an active one, according to researchers at North Carolina State University.
This hurricane season will see 18 to 22 named storms forming in the Atlantic basin, which includes the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. The number of named storms predicted is above both long- and short-term averages according to Lian Xie, professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at NC State. The long-term (1951 to 2019) average of named storms is 11, and the short-term (1995 to 2019) average is 14.
Of those named storms, eight to 11 may grow strong enough to become hurricanes (the historical average is six), with the possibility of three to five storms becoming major hurricanes.
Xie’s methodology evaluates more than 100 years of historical data on Atlantic Ocean hurricane positions and intensity, as well as other variables, including weather patterns and sea-surface temperatures, to predict how many storms will form in each ocean basin.
Xia Sun, graduate research assistant in marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at NC State, also contributed to the research.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
Health department schedule announced
Albemarle Regional Health Services announces in light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to clinical and WIC schedules. For clinic or program information and questions, call the Chowan County Health Department at 252-482-6003.
The Chowan County Health Department is at 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency (CDSA) is at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, call 338-4044.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health programs are located in the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, please call 338-4370.
Paycheck Protection Program replenished
RALEIGH – Congress has approved $310 billion in additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), raising the total appropriated for the program to $659 billion. “We are grateful to the Congressional leaders who recognized the need for additional funding and worked quickly to get the funds appropriated,” said NCBA President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Gwaltney. “The banking industry has been united in its appeal to Congress to approve more funding quickly so lenders can get back to work processing and funding PPP loans for small businesses in their communities.”
Treasury and the SBA announced this afternoon that the SBA will resume accepting Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on the morning of Monday, April 27. “Bankers will continue to work as fast as humanly possible to meet the additional demand and need for Paycheck Protection Program loans,” said Gwaltney. “North Carolina banks have committed significant resources to originate these loans for small businesses in the communities that they serve. Our member banks are proud to play a role in the administration of this important economic relief program.”
Small businesses should visit www.sba.gov to learn more about the Paycheck Protection Program and gather the required information before applying for a PPP loan with their primary bank. Not every North Carolina financial institution is a fit to participate in the program. If your bank is not a participant in the Paycheck Protection Program, small businesses should inquire with other lenders.
NC workers can apply for unemployment aid
RALEIGH — North Carolina independent contractors and self-employed workers out of work because of COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance beginning Friday, April 24 at des.nc.gov.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, is a federal program for people who are unable to work as a result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits, such as self-employed workers and independent contractors.For people who have been laid off or had their hours reduced due to COVID-19, the online benefits system will determine eligibility for state unemployment or PUA through a single application beginning April 24.
Individuals who have already applied and been denied for state unemployment benefits may need to provide DES additional information to apply for PUA. Those individuals should sign into their online account and click on the ‘Apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance’ link to complete the application process.If their claim is in pending status, DES is continuing to review their eligibility for state unemployment benefits.
Sam’s Club, LISC offers aid to small businesses
Across the U.S., small businesses that form the economic backbone of their communities now face immediate – and oftentimes, crushing – financial pressure due to COVID-19. Many forced to shut down temporarily are at serious risk of never reopening. Even those that can still operate remotely face major revenue shortfalls. With little or no reserves to pay their expenses, many will have no choice but to lay off workers and close their doors forever.
Thanks to a $1 million grant from Sam’s Club, LISC will provide the emergency assistance that small businesses desperately need to stay afloat. We will deploy grants to help them bridge the financial gap, and deliver technical assistance to help them navigate the intricate web of public and private resources now available. LISC will focus these efforts on historically underserved communities—especially those enterprises owned or led by women, minorities and veterans, which often lack access to affordable capital.
For information about LISC and this grant click on this link: https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/small-business-relief-grants/sams-club-grant/?fbclid=IwAR2BJYZ5sqxhJWQ_bmHg1bD1k_GKIoXUlsH00zh-JcSr9w3Gp6wehKdCmDc
United Way establishes COVID-19 fund
Albemarle Area United Way has established a COVID-19 Response Fund for our region. Our goal with COVID-19 response grants is to meet essential human needs in our area, with highest priority given to food and nutritional assistance. Other priorities may include medical care, shelter, other essential supplies and needs (e.g., face masks, sanitation supplies), support for essential workers, remote learning, and health and wellness programs. Special emphasis may be given to at-risk populations such as the elderly, people with financial need, essential workers, people with disabilities, and people with health risks.Grant requests, up to $2,500, are being accepted on a rolling basis and will be reviewed every two weeks to ensure quick decisions and timely response. The next application deadline is 5:00 pm on Friday, April 24; decisions will be announced within approximately 3 business days. To apply, simply complete the attached form which can also be found on our website https://www.albemarleareauw.org/covid-19-rapid-response [albemarleareauw.org]and submit via email to director@albemarleareauw.orgFeel free to call Bill Blake, Executive Director, at 252-333-1510 with questions or to discuss your project.