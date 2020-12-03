Santa coming to pet salon
Santa will be coming to Southern Paws Pet Salon, 812 N. Broad St., Edenton, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 13. Pets pictures cost $15. Children are welcome.
For information, call the salon at 252-301-6729.
Go to parade, help Toys for Tots
Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office encourages visitors to bring a new, unwrapped toy to Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s reverse Christmas parade. By helping stuff a patrol car, visitors will help the partnership’s Toys for Tots effor.
The parade will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12, starting at the entrance to the Saga Development between Duck Thru and Morricle Circle Neighborhood on Virginia Road. Those who want to see the parade will drive past the entries that will be lined along the road.
Toward the end of the parade, visitors can drop off a toy at the sheriff’s patrol car. The Toys for Tots program distributes toys to children in need throughout the community.
For information, call the partnership at 252-482-3035.
Free smoke detectors available
Chowan County Senior Center, along with Edenton Fire Department, is looking to help anyone who has smoke detectors that are 10 years old or has no smoke detectors at all. Contact the center at 252-482-2242 and give them your name, address and phone number. The agency will pass it on to the fire department, which will install smoke detectors in your home for free.
Comments sought on rule changes
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2021-2022 seasons. The comment period will be open through Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Comments may be submitted online, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing address in e-mail) or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.
The public can also provide comments at one of the public hearings the Commission will conduct in January.
For information, including the schedule for the upcoming public hearings, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.