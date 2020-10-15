Census deadline extended
Chowan County and the Town of Edenton remind the public that the deadline to self-report for the 2020 U.S. Census has been extended to Oct. 31. As of last week, Edenton’s response rate — 55% — was well below the state target of 62%. Fortunately the time to self-report has been extended. To complete the survey, go online to www.2020Census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
Know the BearWise Basics
RALEIGH – With fall temperatures falling, bear activity is increasing, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding people to protect themselves and bears by following the six BearWise® Basics to reduce potential conflicts.
Bears’ appetites are biologically programmed to go into hyperdrive in the fall because they need to put on a thick layer of life-sustaining fat before they turn in for the winter. This annual power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia. During hyperphagia, bears must consume 10 times as many calories as they need during the spring and summer, which means finding 20,000 calories a day or more.
Kris Burris joins COA
College of The Albemarle (COA) announces the hiring of Kris Burris as Vice President of Student Success and Enrollment Management. Ms. Burris began her employment at COA on Oct. 5.
Ms. Burris joins COA with a significant background in the South Carolina Technical College System. Previously, Ms. Burris served in a number of positions at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, SC including adjunct instructor, director of student support services programs and director of dual enrollment.
In her vice president role at COA, Ms. Burris will provide leadership and oversight for admissions and financial aid, student recruitment and engagement, student life and leadership, enrollment services, advising, career services and secondary education.
Ms. Burris earned an educational specialist degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC; a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and an Associate in Science from Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, SC. She is presently seeking a graduate certificate in Higher Education Leadership from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to join the COA family. From the initial contact with the College, I was immediately impressed with its leadership, faculty and staff,” shared Burris. “I look forward to working with our team to develop and implement a strategic plan that will support the current state of the College as well as direct our vision for the future.”
People should also:
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high calorie content making them very attractive to bears.
- Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and remove leftover food and food bowl.
- Clean and store grills. After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed.
- Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.