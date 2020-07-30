Residents warned not to plant foreign seeds
RALEIGH – North Carolina residents who have received seed shipments that they did not order from China or other foreign sources are advised not to plant these seeds because they could be a pathway for introduction of invasive species, insects and plant diseases.
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has been contacted by numerous people who have received the seeds, which are likely the product of an international internet scam known as “brushing.”
This type of international shipment of plant material is unlawful and NCDA&CS asks anyone who received one of these unsolicited foreign shipments to save the contents along with all shipping labels and contact the Plant Industry Division toll free at 800-206-9333 or email at newpest@ncagr.gov.
Staff will contact you to gather information and pick up the package.
North Carolina residents are not in violation of any regulations if they received these shipments.
Website offers image of algal blooms
Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group recently noted that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a website that shows where blue-green algae is present in Albemarle Sound and the neighboring rivers.
NOAA usually need a day to process the raw satellite data into images.
The bitly URL is https://bit.ly/3fZPLYd , while the official website is https://coastalscience.noaa.gov/research/stressor-impacts-mitigation/hab-monitoring-system/cyanobacteria-algal-bloom-from-satellite-in-albemarle-and-pamlico-sounds-nc/?fbclid=IwAR0QpqWLKpN6Q0ZyoJY2Qc4hiuc31xjJw-YMnyEnUzmcaYDrav2QJTMjihU .
Red Cross to hold blood drives
Two locations in Chowan County will host American Red Cross blood drives in August.
The first will be held from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, Tyner.
Edenton Baptist Church, Edenton, will host a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Aug. 11.
Appointments are encouraged and can be made through the RapidPass app or by visiting the Red Cross website at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html .