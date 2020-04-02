2020 Women’s Weekend postponed
HERTFORD – Due to the national crisis regarding the Coronavirus Pandemic, The Good Works Community Church 2020 Women’s Weekend has been postponed from March 28-29 until Aug. 29-30. The event will continue as planned. Interested people may pre-register for the Women’s Conference with a $10 admissions fee until Friday, Aug. 21. Those registering the day of the conference must pay a $15 late fee at the door. The public is cordially invited to attend our Annual Women’s Day Celebration and meal.
Please forward all registrations with a check or money order, made payable to Good Works Community Church, and mail to: GWCC Women’s Weekend Event, Post Office Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932. Online registrations may be enrolled at Eventbrite.com. For information, call the church office: 252-404-9088, church secretary: 252-554-1733 or Pastor Lawrence at 757-404-5304.
Health Department announces schedule
Albemarle Regional Health Services announces in light of COVID-19, ARHS has made adjustments to clinical and WIC schedules. For clinic or program information and questions, call your local health department.
The Chowan County Health Department is at 202 W. Hicks Street in Edenton, (482-6003). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency (CDSA) is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, call 338-4044.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health programs are located in the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 338-4370.
Foundation launches $15M in funding
ROCKY MOUNT – The Golden LEAF Foundation announces $15 million in funding to launch a rapid recovery loan program in response to economic losses related to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Golden LEAF funding will support the NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program by enabling loans to be made to eligible businesses for up to $50,000 with zero interest and no payments for six months. If not repaid in six months, the loan will automatically convert to a term loan.
The NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program (https://ncrapidrecovery.org/) is managed by the NC Rural Center, a statewide nonprofit that has been supporting small business owners for more than 30 years.
Small-business owners affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19) can learn more about the NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program and apply for a loan at https://ncrapidrecovery.org/ or to speak with someone about this program or other resources available to small businesses contact BLNC at 800-228-8443.
Albemarle Eye Center closes offices until April 6
Effective March 23, Albemarle Eye Center and Precision Eye Care, will be closed at all locations for 2 weeks, resuming patient care on the April 6th. Precision Optical will open from 10 a.m. to noon. Should you need immediate assistance, please contact the Emergency Department.
Habitat’s ReStore closed until further notice
Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton, is closed until further notice for public safety. Thank you for your patience while we comply with the COVID-19 restrictions.”
If you call our ReStore, its answering machine with provide callers with the same information.
Albemarle Chorale cancels concerts
The Albemarle Chorale Concerts which were to take place on Sunday, April 26, and Sunday, May 3, have been canceled.
WIC schedule has been adjusted
Rock Hock Opry cancels spring show
Rocky Hock Opry has canceled its Spring Opry show, which was scheduled for April 17 and 18. November 20 and 21 is when its Christmas show is scheduled; it is the week before Thanksgiving.
You are invited to join us for a FREE webinar being given by one of our local Certified Public Accounting firms, Sykes and Company, set for next Wednesday April 8th at 1PM.
Small Business Relief – What Our Local Small Businesses Need to Know in the Face of the COVID-19 Crisis
“In the face of uncertainty, small businesses must know what Washington is doing to help. To say the measures being taken are unprecedented would be an understatement. Join us for a webinar as we discuss the key items out of Washington, including the CARES Act, which will impact all
business owners, their cash flow and their future.”
Please register for this webinar set for Apr 8, 2020 1:00 PM EDT at:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7572437041961943307 [attendee.gotowebinar.com]
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
In light of COVID-19, the Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for family members and caregivers at Hertford United Methodist Church is cancelled for Monday, April 13.