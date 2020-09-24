Life Line Screening, a provider of community-based preventive health screenings, will offer their affordable, non-invasive and painless health screenings at Northern Chowan Community Center on Nov. 18. Five screenings will be offered that scan for potential health problems related to: blocked arteries which is a leading cause of stroke; abdominal aortic aneurysms which can lead to a ruptured aorta; hardening of the arteries in the legs which is a strong predictor of heart disease; atrial fibrillation or irregular heart beat which is closely tied to stroke risk; and a bone density screening, for men and women, used to assess the risk of osteoporosis. Register for a Wellness Package which includes 4 vascular tests and osteoporosis screening from $149 ($139 with our member discount). All five screenings take 60-90 minutes to complete.
In order to register for this event and to receive a $10 discount off any package priced above $129, call 1-888-653-6441 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle or text the word circle to 797979