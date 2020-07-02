NC wheat yield contest deadline is July 7
The North Carolina wheat yield contest is conducted each year to give recognition to those growers who do an outstanding production job. It is administered through NC State Cooperative Extension and awards are sponsored by the NC Small Grain Growers Association. Anyone who produces wheat in NC is eligible to enter.
If you have any interest in entering the 2020 Wheat Yield Contest, call the Chowan County Extension Office at 252-339-5940 to set up a time to measure your wheat. You must have a minimum of three consecutive acres of wheat to enter. The last day to have entries sent in is July 7.
Information about the contest, including past winners can be found online at https://smallgrains.ces.ncsu.edu/smallgrains-yield-contest/ .
ARHS offers COVID-19 Testing Clinics
Testing clinics are offered by appointment only from 1-3 p.m. on the following days at the area health departments:
- Monday: Chowan County Health Department, 252-482-6003; Gates County Health Department, 252-357-1380
- Tuesday: Perquimans County Health Department, 252-426-2100
- Wednesday: Bertie County Health Department, 252-794-5322
Tests conducted are viral tests that look for active virus or current infection. Tests will be done by appointment only at the local health department. Please call to be screened to ensure you meet testing criteria and to schedule an appointment. If you have a primary care home, Albemarle Regional Health Services encourages you to work with your primary care provider first. All tests will be done through a curbside screening clinic at the health department.
, so please stay in your vehicle upon arrival.
Fish for free in NC’s public waters on July 4
RALEIGH — On July 4, anyone in North Carolina, regardless of age, can enjoy one of the state’s best outdoor activities for free.
Free Fishing Day, which runs from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m., offers residents and out-of-state visitors the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license; however, all other fishing regulations apply, such as length and daily possession limits, as well as bait and tackle restrictions.
To give anglers a better chance of catching fish, the Commission stocks a variety of fish in waters across the state — including trout and channel catfish. The agency also provides access to fishing sites across the state, including public fishing areas and boating access areas. The interactive fishing and boating maps on the Commission’s website list more than 500 fishing and boating areas, many of which are free, that are open to the public.
While anyone can fish for free on July 4, on all other days of the year, a fishing license is required for people age 16 and older, in order to fish in any public water in North Carolina, including coastal waters. Purchasing a license online is quick and easy. Other ways to purchase a license are: Call the Commission at 888-248-6834. Current hours of operation are 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; visit a local Wildlife Service Agent.
Board members selected, to serve until 2023
Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton, recently announced the incoming new board members: Bracy Boone, Anthony Hathaway, Flint Harding and Gail Miller. Their terms expire in 2023.
Songwriting Workshop set for July 11-12, 18-19
North Carolina Veterans Songwriting Workshop will live stream on Zoom from the Outer Banks, July 11-12 and july 18-19.
It is free for veterans, active-duty military, and their families. All musical skill levels are welcome.
The event features songwriters Mike Lille, Tony Rosario, Jana Pochop, Shawnee Kilgore, Karle Werne and Ron Capps.
To register, visit www.darearts.ors/veterans