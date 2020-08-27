VFD chicken dinner tradition canceled
Center Hill Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department announced that it will not have its chicken supper fundraiser this September. "Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, we feel this is best for the safety of everyone involved. We do plan on continuing this tradition next spring in May and look forward to your continued support. Thanks again for your understanding and stay safe," the department said in a Facebook post.
NCDOT: Sans Souci ferry reopens
WINDSOR -- The Sans Souci ferry, one of only three remaining inland cable ferries in North Carolina, returned to service.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the ferry was to return to service on Saturday, Aug. 22, but it was closed as high water on the roadway leading to the ferry forced it to remained closed.
The ferry, which crosses the Cashie River in rural Bertie County, suspended service in June due to COVID-19 related budget issues. NCDOT employees will be temporarily staffing the San Souci ferry until a contract to operate it can be awarded to a private contractor within the next few weeks.
Cable ferries carry a maximum of two vehicles and are guided across a river by cables connected to both shores. NCDOT has operated the ferry since the 1930s, but versions of the ferry have been around on the Cashie River since the 1800s.
Boys & Girls Club taking registration for services
The Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle -- Edenton Unit will open on Monday, Aug. 31, for first through eighth grades.
On Wednesdays, sign up for Virtual Learning monitoring services at the club from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to internet is available.
Limited space available. To register, call 252-482-7082 before stopping by the club at 824 N. Oakum St., Edenton.
Executive Order to improve fair hiring practices
Governor Roy Cooper recently signed Executive Order 158 to implement fair chance policies at state agencies to increase employment opportunities for people with criminal records. The Order is effective immediately and will be implemented by Nov. 1.
This Order affects the more than 1.7 million people in North Carolina who have a criminal record and may face barriers to employment because of that record.
Cooper encourages all state, county, and municipal government agencies and private employers to implement this change as well.
Executive Order 158 will:
- Remove criminal history questions from the application for state employment and prohibit inquiries into an individual’s criminal history during the initial stages of the hiring process;
- Prohibit the consideration of expunged or pardoned convictions, charges unrelated to the underlying employment matter, arrests not resulting in a conviction, dismissed or ruled not guilty, unless the hiring is prohibited by law;
- Require that necessary background checks not be conducted before the initial job interview for the candidate;
- Require state agencies to provide a reasonable opportunity for applicants to explain the circumstances surrounding relevant conviction(s) and provide proof of rehabilitation, including a Certificate of Relief; and
- Require the North Carolina Department of Administration to conduct a study on the feasibility of implementing a fair chance hiring policy that would extend to businesses that contract with the state.
In addition to collecting data to monitor implementation, the Office of State Human Resources will provide training and ensure all state agencies remain compliant with this order.
Record-Breaking First Six Months of 2020 for Saving Lives in North Carolina
GREENVILLE – The number of donors and transplants performed in the first half of 2020 in North Carolina reached all-time highs. North Carolina’s organ and tissue recovery organizations, Carolina Donor Services and LifeShare Carolinas, announced that despite COVID-19, a record 213 deceased organ donors saved 601 lives.
This was a 18% increase in organ donors and a 12% increase in lives saved over the same time frame in 2019. Though there was a slight 6% decrease in tissue donors from the previous year, there was a 15% increase in total tissues recovered. The state’s eye recovery organizations, LifeShare Carolinas and Miracles in Sight, were greatly impacted by COVID-19 as corneal transplants were considered an elective surgery. As a result, cornea donation was halted temporarily, and the state’s eye banks saw a 29% decrease from the past year.
While deceased organ transplant surgeries were deemed essential, COVID-19 impacted the North Carolina recovery organizations in other ways. Hospitals enforced stricter requirements, families were separated from their dying loved ones, all potential donors who tested COVID-19 positive were medically ruled out, and elective surgeries for tissue, corneal, and living organ transplants were postponed. Another major impact came when a large number of North Carolina DMV offices were temporarily closed. The DMV is where 99% of registered organ, eye, and tissue donors make that decision. This resulted in a drop in the number of people signing up as donors.
Nationally, over 109,000 men, women, and children, including more 3,000 North Carolinians, are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. To register your decision to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit DonateLifeNC.org.