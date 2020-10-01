Although the Covid-19 restrictions have caused a lot of events and activities to quiet down, that does NOT mean there’s isn’t anything happening behind the scenes at the Newbold-White House.
Staff (i.e. volunteers) have taken this time to catch up on much needed paperwork and projects; including applying for a grant to keep the lights on, the water running and, most importantly, the insurance paid!
Perquimans County Restoration Association (PCRA) received a $5,950 NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council. This emergency grant funding was provided to North Carolina cultural organizations experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful to be one of only 59 organizations the North Carolina Humanities Council selected for this funding,” said Sandy Stevenson, President.
Other grant-related efforts pertain to the need to replace the almost 30-year-old cedar shingles on the Newbold-White house – at a hefty cost of nearly $45,000.
An experienced contractor has been found for this unique type of roofing and we were successful in our quest for a grant to cover almost half of the cost.
The source of the grant was the Marion Stedman Covington Foundation in Greensboro, NC. This grant has been presented annually since 1976 by Preservation/North Carolina to assist non-profit organizations in their preservation efforts. The actual work will begin a little later this year – we’ll keep you posted so you can drop by and observe.
Further, the wood-frame windows on the Newbold-White house, also over 30 years old, are in dire need of repair due to weather exposure. In fact, one has been removed and at the contractor’s shop for repair with a return in about a week.
On another front, the Periauger, affectionately known as “Miss P” has also been in need of some TLC. She is currently in the care of the Maritime Museum in Beaufort, NC, where she was originally constructed in 2004. When she comes home she will be stronger than ever and residents in our local communities can once again enjoy sailing aboard her.
Before the end of the year, everyone who drives back and forth on Harvey Point Road will surely notice PCRA’s new sign at the site’s entrance. This project has been in the works for some time and the sign along the road is just the beginning.
Smaller signs in the same color scheme will be installed throughout the historic site, offering a more intuitive and instructional experience to our visitors; particularly if they stop by on a day when the Visitor Center is closed.
Wedding Bells — Although the site is not open for visitors or tours, two of our “staff” have been working with a bride-to-be since last December – and the wedding is just a few days away. As mentioned before, lots of behind the scenes work is taking place.
OPEN FOR HOLIDAY SHOPPING, plus an indoor yard sale too! In a normal year, the site closes to tour visitors on October 31st. However, the Visitor Center/Gift Shop has always been open on weekends in November and early December for your holiday gift shopping.
Christmas ornaments (some by local artists), toys, books, china, glassware, local honey and locally-made scented hand creams – just to list a few — can all be found! In addition, this year we will have an indoor yard sale that will include gently used estate items together with no-longer needed things in search of a new home from the homes of our membership.
You can expect to find jewelry, glassware, ceramics, china, artwork, collectibles, and even some small furniture pieces. Everything will be of good quality and in like-new condition!
Regrettably, PCRA will not be hosting its traditional Holiday Open House, with the Yule Log fire, great food, bell-ringing lessons and beautiful harp strings inside the house.
While the future is always difficult to predict, we hope we will be able to fully reopen in April and welcome fourth graders for their spring educational visit once again.
The PCRA / Newbold-White House is located at 151 Newbold-White Road (off Harvey Point Road about one mile east of Route 17), Hertford, NC 27944 ~ 252-426-7567.