Pasquotank County voters will have expanded options during one-stop early voting for the Nov. 3 general election, including a chance to cast their ballot on a Sunday.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections voted 5-0 Monday to extended weekday hours by 2½ hours and open the polls for Sunday voting on Oct. 25. There will also be early voting on two Saturdays prior election day.
While the vote was unanimous, board members Frances Childs and Bonnie Godfrey expressed strong opposition to Sunday voting before ultimately agreeing to the proposal for the sake of unity.
If the county had failed to reach a unanimous decision then the N.C. Board of Elections would have ruled on how the county would conduct early one-stop voting. That decision may not have come until late August or early September, which would have given the county less time to prepare for the election.
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate told the board that the state more than likely would have dictated that the county offer Sunday voting. She also said the state could have required the county to establish more than one early voting site, which would put a strain on poll workers, if the county didn’t reach unanimous consent for a plan.
Early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 15 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31. The state Board of Elections is recommending that counties use all 17 days during the early voting period, but Pasquotank voted to hold early voting on only 15 of the 17 days.
At its meeting last week, the board was in agreement on extending weekday day hours but couldn’t reach a decision on Saturday and Sunday voting. The board then decided to hold Monday’s special meeting to further discuss the issue.
In its vote Monday, the board officially agreed to extend the weekday hours and swap out a Saturday for a Sunday. There will be no early voting on Saturday, Oct. 24 but the one-stop polling site at the Board of Elections office at Edgewood Center will be open on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The one-stop voting location will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Weekday hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Before voting for the plan, Francis told the board that Sunday is for “God and family” and that voters already have numerous options to vote early, including through absentee voting. The N.C. General Assembly recently passed legislation that makes it easier for voters to request and vote by absentee ballot.
“With absentee voting, we already have 24/7 voting,” Frances said.
Board member Michelle Aydlett said she supported moving voting from a Saturday to a Sunday, saying it would benefit elections staff because they would only be required to work four hours that weekend instead of seven. Tate and county elections Deputy Troy White said they had no reservations working on a Sunday.
At the start of Monday’s meeting, Tate urged the board to come to a unanimous decision on a one-stop voting plan and the newly appointed director thanked the board following the vote.
“If we can get a one-stop plan today, then that would put us a month-and-a-half ahead of where we would be if we had to wait until the end of August,” Tate said. “I hope, for our sake, we can come to an agreement today.”
The Currituck Board of Elections plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss adopting its one-stop voting plan for the general election.