Bowling is back at Albemarle Lanes.
After being closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elizabeth City institution reopened on Sept. 5.
“It has been a tough four months,” Jeff Meads, Albemarle Lanes’ owner, said Thursday.
The bowling alley, which is located on South Hughes Boulevard, had been closed since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered indoor fitness and physical activity centers to close to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Bowling alleys were included in Cooper’s order.
That order was lifted on Sept. 4 when Cooper signed a new executive order allowing indoor fitness businesses, including bowling alleys, to reopen at 30 percent capacity.
Meads said reopening Albemarle Lanes has allowed employees to return to work. But the adverse financial impact from being closed for several months still lingers.
“We’re barely covering payroll,” Meads said.
Cooper’s order on Sept. 4 initiated Phase 2.5 of his phased plan to reopen the state’s economy. He ordered Phase 1 in March and enacted Phase 2 in May. He twice extended Phase 2 within days before it was set to expire.
Phase 2.5 requires bowling alleys adhere to several guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Besides the 30 percent limit on capacity, bowling alley customers must remain at least six feet apart. Service lines must also provide at least six feet of spacing between customers.
In addition, both customers and employees must wear face masks, and the bowling alley must promote the frequent use of hand sanitizer and encourage customers to frequently wash their hands.
Albemarle Lanes expects customers to wear a face covering when they enter the facility. Once a bowler is assigned a lane, he or she can remove the face covering while in the bowling area. The mask must be put back on when a customer leaves the bowling area.
Red stickers also are placed six feet apart on the floor of the alley to show bowlers how far apart they should be.
Meads and Mike Hawkins, Albemarle Lanes’ director of youth programs and bowling development, said bowling areas are sanitized after each customer’s use. House bowling balls are placed at each lane to discourage customers from moving balls from racks.
“Anywhere a customer could possibly be touching is being disinfected,” Hawkins said.
To comply with social distancing rules, Albemarle Lanes has limited the number of lanes in use to six, or half of its number. The lanes are alternated in groups of six each day to allow for cleaning.
Meads said business at his bowling alley is predicated on 12 lanes being available to customers.
“When you cut that ... we’re going to lose money,” he said.
Meads said having to close in March forced him to deplete the reserve funds he had set aside for the bowling alley. He says if the owner of the bowling alley’s building had not worked with him on making his rent payments, he would be in a worse financial situation.
Meads, who also owns Coastal Office Equipment in Elizabeth City, said he received a Paycheck Protection Program loan to help keep his office supply business open. Under PPP rules, a business that uses its loan to retain employees and pay other appropriate expenses is eligible to have the loan forgiven.
Meads believes the government has not done enough for businesses that were forced to close.
Hawkins said Albemarle Lanes has received positive feedback from the community since reopening.
“The community has been very supportive, very excited,” he said.
Hawkins noted the first day Albemarle Lanes reopened, six lanes were immediately occupied and registration for bowling leagues went up.
Albemarle Lanes is also working to pay back some of that good will. It’s working with Mid-Atlantic Christian University to allow students to participate in some bowling events at the bowling alley. MACU was forced to close its Heritage Hall following the collapse of a portion of the building’s roof on Sept 5.