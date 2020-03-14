The dining and nightlife scene in downtown Elizabeth City will soon be expanding with the addition of Tooley’s Tavern at the Narrows.
Elizabeth City residents John and Jeannie Young, Frank and Martha Cudequest and J.D. Young III purchased the old Levels Restaurant building on Colonial Avenue and renovations are currently underway. J.D. Young III will manage the facility.
The Narrows will be in the front of the building along Colonial Street and be feature an affordable upscale menu for lunch and dinner. It will turn into a nightclub after the kitchen closes.
Tooley’s Tavern will be in the back portion of the building and will be an English-style pub that will also serve lunch and dinner.
“(Levels) was really classy when it first opened, it was a super-nice place,” Jeannie Young said. “We want to bring a different level of service to Elizabeth City. We want to be the hotbed of Elizabeth City.”
According to Young, the largest part of the building will be the Narrows’ restaurant. The nightclub will be in the entire building because all parts of the structure are connected, she said.
“If it is too loud, people can go to the tavern and enjoy the atmosphere back there,” Young said.
The partners hope to open Tooley’s Tavern around May 1 and the Narrows on June 1. The partners bought the building for $350,000 and renovations are expected to cost between $150,000 and $200,000. Tooley’s will have around 30 full-time and part-time employees
“We are renovating from floor to ceiling,” Young said. “This was a big purchase.”
Tooley’s Tavern at the Narrows is named after Elizabeth “Betsy” Taylor Relfe Tooley. Betsy Tooley and her husband, Adam, owned a tavern in the late 1700s at the narrows of the Pasquotank River and some believe the city was named after Tooley, and not Queen Elizabeth.
Young said a search about the history of Elizabeth City led her to the name of the restaurant and tavern
“I watched a video from the Museum of the Albemarle and it said, ‘The lovely Betsy Tooley opened a tavern here at the narrows of the Pasquotank River,’” Young said. “I said, ‘That is our name.’”
Young said the menu is being kept a secret until Tooley’s opens.