Elizabeth. Betsy. Lizzie. Liz.
It doesn’t matter what form of the name you call yourself, if you’ve got an ID proving you’re an “Elizabeth,” you’re eligible for a big discount on merchandise at some downtown businesses in Elizabeth City.
Visit Elizabeth City unveiled its “Calling All Elizabeths” promotion on Monday. The promotion, which continues through the end of the year, will offer discounts and special drink and food offers from participating businesses to all people named Elizabeth or its derivations like “Betsy” or “Liz.”
There is still a debate over whether the city was named after 18th century tavern owner Elizabeth “Betsy” Tooley or Queen Elizabeth I. Regardless, if your name is Elizabeth then you can cash in.
First, middle and last names all count and the promotion is open to local residents as well as travelers from out of town, Visit Elizabeth City Director Corrina Ruffieux said.
“We will be flexible on that,” Ruffieux said on the name. “If someone says, ‘Hi, my name is Betsy and here is my ID,’ they will get whatever the offer is at that business. They are supposed to show some sort of identification. It’s pretty simple.”
Some of the discounts being offered to Elizabeths include room discounts at the Elizabeth City Hampton Inn and Pepperberry Inn, special drink promotions exclusively available to those bearing the name at Ghost Harbor Brewing, the SweetEasy, the Mills Downtown Bistro and Elizabeth Cintini.
The Mills is also offering 10% off tapas while there are discounted menu items at Montero’s. Sail River City is offering reduced private rowing and sailing lessons, while Port Discover, Arts of the Albemarle gallery and Eclectic Jewelry Designs are also participating in the promotion.
Ruffieux is pleased with the number of local businesses taking part in the promotion.
“Our businesses are still quite overwhelmed right now and we needed to put together a promotion that helps our businesses, drives awareness of them,” Ruffieux said. “It’s a fun idea and we are looking forward to see what happens with it.”
Ruffieux noted “Elizabeth” is the fifth-most popular name for girls in the country.
The promotion came about thanks to a $20,000 marketing grant from Pasquotank County. The grant came from COVID-19 relief money the county received from the federal government.
VEC used the money to hire Nancy J. Friedman Public Relations and the national firm came up with the idea for the Calling All Elizabeths promotion. Ruffieux said the promotion is “quirky” enough to catch people’s attention and it is relatively simple to execute.
“The idea was theirs and we were instantly excited about the idea,” she said. “We feel lucky to be working with a firm of this caliber.”
For a complete list of all offers visit www.visitelizabethcity.com/Calling-All-Elizabeths.