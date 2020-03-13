City Council has suspended Elizabeth City’s homeless voucher program, citing several problems with the new initiative that pays for local motel stays for the homeless on very cold nights.
City police, who administer the program, have issued a total of 378 vouchers at a cost of almost $22,000 since the program started Dec. 1. But city officials say the program has been plagued with problems.
One issue of particular concern to city councilors is the use of motel vouchers by non-city residents. Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said vouchers have been issued to persons from Currituck, Greenville, Hertford, Camden, as well as the Tidewater region in Virginia.
At least two individuals have been banned for inviting guests into their room at the Queen Elizabeth Motel, which the city uses for the voucher program, while a third was banned after overdosing on heroin last weekend. Another person was arrested for disorderly conduct before checking into the hotel.
When the program was first implemented, vouchers were only supposed to be issued if the nonprofit Room at the Inn homeless program was full or not operating. In addition, vouchers were only supposed to be issued when outdoor temperatures were forecast to be 32 degrees or below.
Council changed the temperature requirement, however, allowing vouchers to be issued when temperatures were higher.
The policy also limits the homeless to 10 vouchers. At least 12 individuals have already met that limit, Buffaloe said.
Buffaloe also said the program is putting a strain on the police department as the high number of individuals using the program is requiring the department to devote more man hours to it.
“Transportation has become an issue as this last weekend we had 34 to deal with,” Buffaloe said. “We are also getting calls for service at the Queen Elizabeth Motel. Individuals are using the voucher system and actually bringing in other people to stay in their rooms. It is becoming a nuisance for Queen Elizabeth as well.’’
Councilor Darius Horton, who led the charge to establish the voucher system, said he’s not in favor of cutting the program or returning the temperature requirement back to 32 degrees or below. He also noted the homeless also need a place to go during extreme summer heat. But he agreed the program needs to be reworked.
“The program needs to be revised, we need to put some guidelines in place,” Horton said. “Persons coming in and taking advantage of this program is not acceptable. Some of the persons that have come from other cities, that is not the purpose of the program. We can’t be housing all these persons from other counties. I think it is important that we do not change the weather guidelines.”
Councilor Jeannie Young said she is concerned that the program is keeping the police department from performing its regular duties.
“I don’t feel like we should be using the police department in this way,” Young said. “As a council, I think we need to go back to the drawing board. We are creating a lot of chaos for the police department and I feel like we don’t have the manpower to do that.”
One possible change to the program could be a limitation on vouchers to only the city’s homeless.
“That money (for vouchers) is not coming from federal money, it is not state money, that money is coming from taxpayers in Elizabeth City,” said Councilor Michael Brooks. “That’s the real issue. The purpose was to look out for the needs of the homeless in Elizabeth City.”
Council’s motion to “fine-tune” the homeless program includes a provision requesting that Horton be invited by the Elizabeth City Police Department and city staff to help develop a better set of guidelines.
Council could vote on reestablishing the program as early as its March 23 meeting.