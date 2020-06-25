Elizabeth City Police
A report of obtaining property by false pretense was turned in June 10 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and stealing personal property was turned in June 10 in the 100 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of breaking and entering a garage and theft of two lawn mowers was turned in June 11 in the 1300 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of destruction/damage of property by vandalizing a front door and driveway with paint was turned in June 10 in the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of obtaining property by false pretense was turned in June 11 in the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny of a bicycle in the 600 block of Wareham Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving a Ford Explorer and automobile tires in the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: GA Smith.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle involving a Ford Escape and Mazda vehicles in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.