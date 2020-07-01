Elizabeth City Police
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving lighting fixtures and garage door in the 510 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of gunshots fired in the 700 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of damage to property and negligent discharge of firearm involving hotel walls and ceiling in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16. Investigating officer: BR Powell.
A report of theft of a drone, radio, work boots and a laptop computer from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of damage to property (exterior walls) in the 800 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of fraud in the 120 block of Chancey Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16. Investigating officer: DJ Gregory.
A report of overdose in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property (3 school windows) in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17. Investigating officer: AJ DiMichele.
A report of larceny of art supplies from a business in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of attempt to fraudulently obtain a prescription at a drug store in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17. Investigating officer: J Felton.
A report of simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property to windows in the 800 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17. Investigating officer: JD Way.
A report of discharging a handgun within city limits and the seizure of two rounds of ammunition in the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.