Elizabeth City Police
A report of officer administering Narcan in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of overdose at a hotel/motel in the 1160 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of lost wallet with a value of $300 at a grocery store in the 1300 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: A Young.
A report of drug paraphernalia found in the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of shoplifting at a discount store in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property to a vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of motor vehicle theft in which the vehicle was recovered in the 1300 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: JD Young.
A report of simple assault in the 200 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of fraud at an estimated value of $3,700 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.