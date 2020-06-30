Camden Sheriff
A report of identity theft involving someone opening up a checking account under someone else’s name was turned in June 3 in the 300 block of Sandy Hook Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone communicating a threat to damage others vehicles was turned in June 5 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of assault on a female, simple assault, resisting a public officer and interfering with 911 communications was turned in June 5 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South. The suspect allegedly assaulted his wife and daughter’s boyfriend. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of theft from a coin-operated air pump and destruction/vandalism of property was turned in June 7 in the 700 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of theft of items from a vehicle was turned in June 8 in the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of a suicide was turned in June 9 in the 200 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of a domestic dispute/argument was turned in June 10 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of someone accessing a computer to defraud or obtain property was turned in June 10 in the 100 block of Tulip Drive, Camden. Someone allegedly used someone else’s financial cards to make purchases. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in June 11 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Someone allegedly cut the metal plating on a storage facility door. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of theft of items from a motor vehicle was turned in June 12 in the 700 block A of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone driving while under the influence of impairing substances was turned in June 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property was turned in June 13 in the 200 block of Belcross Road, Camden. Someone allegedly used tools to attempt to break into a tool shed. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in June 14 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Someone allegedly used a blow torch to write names on county property. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in June 20 in the 200 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.