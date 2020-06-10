Camden Sheriff
A report of an unattended death was turned in May 6 in the 150 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A report of driving while license revoked/not impaired, fictitious tag and hit and run/property damage in the 300 block of Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 7. Investigating officer: SS Wentz.
A report of fictitious registration at NC Highway 343/Scotland Road was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of drug equipment violations in the parking lot of Busy Living Cleaning, Camden, was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of theft from motor vehicle, drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Camden, was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of calls for service/animal control dog bite in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: M Durham.
A report of drug/narcotic violations at US Highway 17/McPherson Road, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations at US Highway 17/McPherson Road, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 100 block of US Highway 158, Camden, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and driving under the influence in the 100 block of US Highway 158, Camden, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of a person who was dead on arrival was turned in May 18 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: C Rollings.
A report of extortion/blackmail was turned in May 15 in the 100 block of Wayland Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a death investigation was turned in May 18 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
A report of a fox bite was turned in May 31 in the 150 block of Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.