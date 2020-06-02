Camden Sheriff
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 300 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden, was turned in May 7. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of driving under the influence and transporting after consuming in the 1300 block of NC Highway 343 South, Shiloh, was turned in May 9. Investigating officer: C Rollings.
A report of simple assault and domestic incident in the 200 block of Beechtree Drive, Shiloh, was turned in May 10. Investigating officer: C Rollings.
A report of communicating threats and trespassing of real property in the 200 block of Run Swamp Road was turned in May 10. Investigating officer: RS Powers.
A report of calls for service/dog bite in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, was turned in May 11. Investigating officer: WL Sawyer.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 200 block of 200 block of NC Highway 34 was turned in May 13. Investigating officer: C Rollings.
A report of larceny in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: K Hayden.
A report of trespassing of real property and calls for service/illegal dumping in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills, was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: SS Wentz.
A report of drug/narcotic violations in the vicinity of the Duck Thru convenience store, Camden, was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of domestic incident in the 100 block of Woodland Way, Camden, was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of fictitious registration at NC Highway 343/Scotland Road was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of drug equipment violations in the parking lot of Busy Living Cleaning, Camden, was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of theft from motor vehicle, drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Camden, was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of calls for service/animal control dog bite in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: M Durham.
A report of drug/narcotic violations at US Highway 17/McPherson Road, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations at US Highway 17/McPherson Road, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 100 block of US Highway 158, Camden, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and driving under the influence in the 100 block of US Highway 158, Camden, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of calls for service/DOA in the 800 block of NC Highway 343 South, Camden, was turned in May 18. Investigating officer: C Rollings