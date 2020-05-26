Camden Sheriff
Temani Shajhae Purnell, 27, of the 800 block of Jones St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Vincent Scott Dautrechy, 51, of the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Michael Christopher Cringle, 35, of the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged on a grand jury indictment for attempted possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Charlie Franklin Guy III, 37, of the 100 block of Larry Ave., Grandy, was arrested May 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Seamus Michael Lee, 25, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 3 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jacqueline Michele Dunnagan, 39, of the 100 block of Holly Ridge Drive, was arrested May 3 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. An unsecured bond was set at $1,200.
Brandon Scott Sanders, 29, of the 400 block of W. Penn St., Carlisle, Pa., was arrested May 3 and charged with breaking into a place of worship with intent to commit felony larceny and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2600 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested May 3 and charged with larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Jacob Alexander Wells, 19, of the 1600 block of Waterway Circle, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested May 3 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Steven Ryan Rainwater, 26 of the 100 block of Mallard St., Grandy, was arrested May 4 and charged with misuse of the 911 system and making false reports to law enforcement agencies. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. He was rearrested May 8 and charged with violation of the conditions of his release. He was confined at the CDC in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Jody Lynn Anderson, 49, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, D4, Powells Point, was arrested May 5 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.