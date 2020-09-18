Camden Sheriff
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 36, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with assault by strangulation and injury to real property. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Jonathan Velacion Delgado, 25, of the 1300 block of Olympic Ave., Chesapeake, Va., was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jordyn Patricia Quinn, 27, of the 600 block of Main St., South Mills, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray, disorderly conduct and resisting and delaying an officer. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Leethan Linwood Whitehurst, 18, of the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Davida Ruth Marilou Greffin, 18, of the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray and misdemeanor child abuse. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail under no bond.
Joe Louis Herbin Jr., 58, of the 500 block of N. Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with sexual battery. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Sheresse Teone Loann Riddick, 59, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Robert Christopher Sharp, 30, of the 200 block of Gulfstream Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. No bond was set.
Kevan Jay Rothenberg, 64, of the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with shoplifting, fraud/obtaining property by false pretenses and second-degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Jeffrey Wade Drake, 48, of the 1100 block of Driftwood Drive, Manteo, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ashley Michelle Paul, 27, of the 5000 block of Dalrymple St., Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested three counts of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked, failure to secured a passenger under age 16 and child abuse. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,300 secured bond.
Robyn Rachelle Stone, 31, of the 2000 block of Franklin St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
James M. Ferrell, 28, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Blvd., Grandy, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with resisting a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
John Thomas Beaumont, 29, of the 100 block of Waters Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond. He also was charged Aug. 16 with driving while impaired, driving left of center and tire restriction and mirror equipment violations. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set for those charges.
Horacio Delira, 29, of the 100 block of Snows Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged on a warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Samantha Ann Langley, 40, of the 300 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jonathan M. Torres, 33, of 4000 block of Vista St., Philadelphia, Pa., was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Dewey Lester Bennett III, 19, of the 2000 block of Briar Patch Road, Zolfo Springs, Florida, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with driving while consuming alcohol while under age 21. A $500 secured bond was set.
Josha C. Matlak, 28, of the 40th block of East Rocks Road, Norwalk, Conn., was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. A $500 secured bond was set.
Ricardo Antonio Gonzalez, 48, of the 100 block of Applewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with felony indecent exposure. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Darian Marquis Adams, 20, of the 4000 block of Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Boyd Kimball Temple, 64, of the 100 block of Ferrum Drive, Salem, Va., was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jessee-Lee Ron Andrew Potter, 28, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Ronald William McLendon Jr., 44, of the 400 block of Pennington Blvd., Portsmouth, Va., was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond. He was also charged Aug. 19 with violation of a domestic violence protective order. A $3,000 secured bond was set on that charge. He was charged Aug. 24 with violation of the conditions of his release and violation of a domestic violence protective order. A $13,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Daniel Lee Whisner, 41, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $400 cash bond was set.
Ryan Merritt Smith, 25, of the 300 block of Preservation Reach, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,300 cash bond was set.
Spencer Thomas Munn, 35, of the 300 block of S. Allen Road, Wake Forest, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court on a driving while impaired charge in Guilford County. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $4,000 cash bond was set.
Amber Marie Mawyer, 27, of the 100 block of Allen Court, Moyock, was arrested driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Justin Paul Mudd, 46, of the 100 block of Doctor Newbern Road, Powells Point, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with failure to comply with an order. He was released after posting a $910 cash bond.
Brintt Charles Smith, 24, of the 12th block of Rapids Way, Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 secured bond was set.
Gary Michael Lough, 36, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Shelia Jane Morrisette, 57, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with simple assault.
Aaron John Stonesifer, 45, of the 100 block of Fields Court, Harbinger, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He paid $1,000 to purge the charge.
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 32, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with failure to appear on court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Howard Linton Jones, 24, of the 800 block of Jefferson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Zachary Christopher Ray, 21, of the 18 block of Linden Hill Way, Leesburg, Va., was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Isabella Rosemary Atwood, 21, of the 43000 block of Plantation Ter, Ashburn, Va., was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.