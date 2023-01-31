Camden Sheriff
Assault on a female was reported Jan. 13 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 14 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road/ U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
An overdose, allegedly on the pain medication Tylenol, was reported Jan. 15 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Fraud was reported Jan. 15 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A missing person was reported Jan. 15 in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Animal control officers picked up dogs Jan. 16 in the 100 block of Raymons Creek Road, Shiloh. Officers also picked up a stray cat Jan. 16 in the 300 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro.
Deputies assisted EMS with a forced entry at a residence Jan. 17 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills.
Communicating threats was reported Jan. 17 in the 200 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 17 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158/Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Fraud/scam, suspect received payment for work that wasn't completed, was reported Jan. 17 in the 600 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of methamphetamine was reported Jan. 18 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Deputies investigated a suspicious condition Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Morrisettes Road, Camden.
Larceny of guineas was reported Jan. 23 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 23 in the 600 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, person accidentally shot himself in hand, was reported Jan. 23 in the 100 block of Riddle Court, Shiloh.
Identity theft, someone used victim's identity without their consent, was reported Jan. 23 in the 200 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Found property, an old empty shotgun located on a school bus, was reported Jan. 25 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
A dog bite was reported Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Obtaining property by false pretenses or confidence game, suspects scammed victim of $512.38, was reported Jan. 19 in the 200 block of Poplar Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Injury to trees, crops and land causing $1,300 in damages was reported Jan. 20 in the 3800 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.