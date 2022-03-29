Camden Sheriff
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana was reported March 15 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Driving while impaired was reported March 16 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Driving while impaired was reported March 16 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A verbal disturbance was reported March 17 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 17 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Animal cruelty was reported March 19 in the 100 block of Bartlett Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny of a trailer was reported March 20 in the 100 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported March 5 in the 600 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Motor vehicle theft, person took vehicle without owner’s permission, was reported March 8 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Negligent discharge of a firearm was reported March 11 in the 100 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/vandalism of property, suspect broke into victim’s residence, was reported March 11 in the 200 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A case of dead on arrival was reported March 12 in the 300 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault by strangulation was reported March 12 in the 400 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, a license plate, was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Larceny of a license plate was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Sandfiddler Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported March 14 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft from a motor vehicle, laptop and computer materials, was reported March 17 in the 100 block of Cartwright Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault by strangulation was reported March 17 i the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Identity theft was reported March 17 in the 300 block of Durant Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A firearm was turned over to law enforcement for safekeeping March 18 in the 300 block of Brite Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Speeding and failure to heed a blue light and siren was reported March 20 in the 1600 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Breaking and entering was reported March 19 in the 400 block of Mill St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 19 in the 100 block of Travis Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Destruction of property was reported March 21 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Deputies served an arrest warrant March 22 in the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, victim wired money to offender, was reported March 22 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of a dog as reported March 22 in the 400 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
An assault was reported March 22 in the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Larceny, suspect stole used air conditioning unit from a business, March 24 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Medication stolen from a purse was reported March 23 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Deputies received evidence for a sexual assault kit March 26 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported March 26 in the 400 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Burglary/breaking and entering, items stolen from underneath mobile homes, was reported March 26 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An animal bite was reported March 25 in the 100 block of Ibis Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.