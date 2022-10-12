Camden Sheriff
Misdemeanor larceny, theft of dirt, was reported Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
A dumpster fire was reported Sept. 9 in the 200 block of Pee Dee Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Breaking and entering, concession stand broken into, Sept. 10 in the 100 block of Noblitt Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Second-degree burglary, suspect accused of entering home without permission, was reported Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Glen Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Glen Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A domestic dispute was reported Sept. 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to crops, person entered posted property and damaged crops, was reported Sept. 13 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Dog bite was reported Sept. 13 in the 600 block of Lambs Road, Camden.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Trespassing was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden.
Communicating threats was reported Sept. 16 in the 100 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden.
Simple possession of marijuana was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Communicating threats, suspect threatened victim on social media with handgun, was reported Sept. 23 in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills.
Deputies recovered vehicle involved in wreck Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh.
Money seizure was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Havenwood Drive/U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A suicide attempt was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Pine St., Camden.
Motor vehicle theft, someone stole dirt bikes, was reported Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Eco Park Blvd., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault reported Sept. 25 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
Uttering a forged instruments, adult child of victim allegedly exploiting parent by withdrawing currency from software application, was reported Sept. 26 in the 400 block of Magnolia Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies deployed Narcan with man who was unresponsive and displaying effects of an overdose Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden.
Disturbance was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden.
Financial transaction card fraud was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Identity theft, suspect tried to use victim’s social security number to file for unemployment, was reported Sept. 29 in the 100 block of Mill Run Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J Dimichele.
Attempted suicide was reported Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh.
Impaired driving was reported Oct. 2 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Burglary and breaking and entering were reported Oct. 2 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: Luke Marcum.
Phone harassment was reported Oct. 3 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Communicated threats was reported Oct. 3 in the 100 block of Noblitt Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.