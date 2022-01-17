Camden Sheriff
Courtney Charimaine McWilliams, 30, of the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Sarah Briauna, 23, of the 500 block of Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Joshuah Tomas Santos, 23, of the 1400 block of Meals Court, Virginia Beach, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Tyler Daniel Norvell, 24, of the 70 block of Dahlgren Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Christel Simone Spence, 24, of the 800 block of Daverlin Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Makayla Maye Flora, 21, of the 23000 block of Bream St., Windsor, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with simple assault and being a fugitive from justice in Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Currituck Sheriff
Emily Nicole Carlisle, 27, of the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane, Coinjock, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, larceny of less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of being a fugitive from another state, three counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $55,000 secured bond.
Hannah Alexis Dozier, 19, of the 100 block of Gadwell Drive, Currituck, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with four counts of possession of fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage while younger than 21 and two counts consuming alcohol while younger than 21. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Brooke Ashleigh Martin, 19, of the 100 block of Mariners Way, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with with three counts of possession of fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage while younger than 21 and two counts consuming alcohol while younger than 21. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Brodie Isaiah Gunter, 19, of the 100 block of Baxter Grove, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for reckless driving to endanger, failure to wear a seat belt and driving with an expired driver’s license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Gabrielle Angelica Pennington, 19, of the 100 block of Mariners Way, Moyock, was served a Dare County warrant for arrest for one count of possession of fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage while younger than 21 and consuming alcohol while younger than 21. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Emma Elizabeth Brumsey, 19, of the 100 block of Goose Castle Terrace, Currituck, was served a Dare County warrant for arrest for possession of fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage while younger than 21 and consuming alcohol while younger than 21. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Andrew Dwight Allen, 43, of the 300 block of N. Ridge Road, Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Christopher Michael Bailey, 40, of the 100 block of Reef Lane, Grandy, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with fraudulently obtaining property by false pretenses, being a fugitive from another state and violation of probation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $85,000 secured bond.
Frederick Theodore Heath III, 34, of the 100 block of Northwest River Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Deborah Giff Heath, 41, of the 130 block of Northwest River Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Lan Ange, 59, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a $25 order of confinement.
Bruce Robert Spiro, 65, of the 5000 block of Brookstone Way, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 30 and served three Dare County warrants for arrest for acting as an adjuster without a license, using unfair methods of competition, and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Bryan Waylon Peyton, 38, of the 100 block of Cypress Landing Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
James Elisha Bateman III, 43, of the 100 block of Heron Court, Knotts Island, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with abandonment of animals, driving while license revoked, driving without liability insurance and displaying fictitious registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Skylar Ann Menteer, 18, of the 800 block of S. Mills Road, Moyock, was served criminal summonses from Dare County Jan. 2 for two counts of possession of fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage while younger than 21 and two counts of consuming alcohol while younger than 21.
Lerone Lavar Wilson, 38, of the 1200 block of Harris Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny, a lighting equipment violation and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.