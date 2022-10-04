Elizabeth City Police
Richard Thomas Idec Jr., 50, of the 730 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of concealed handgun-failure to notify sheriff of address change, and two misdemeanor counts of worthless checks. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Mason William Noordsy, 41, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 5.
Nelson Alexander Martinez, 41, of the 270 block of Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Odell Francis Gaymon III, 30, of the 120 block of Brantwood Drive, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with one felony count each of assault-inflicting serious injury, assault-inflicting serious injury by strangulation and true bill of indictment. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Darrell Deangelo Cooper, 30, of the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Kristina Marie Smith, 36, of the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault/affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Jermell Donte Grubbs, 33, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault-communicating threats and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Michle Balbuena, 35, of the 340 block of Bubble Breek Court, Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 36, of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kanyza Xzavyionia Rankins, 24, of the 210 block of Tyler Lane, Edenton, was issued a criminal summon for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoke, Sept. 11.
Donald D. Weston Jr., 43, of the 250 block of Gulfstream Drive, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Norman Lanier Barcliff Jr., 59, of the 500 block of East Ridge Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Hall, 57, of the 1200 block of Byrd Street, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sept. 17.
Michael Evan Tucker, 51, of the 220 block of King Street, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one felony count of possession of Schedule II controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robyn Dayne Creasy, 26, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Willis Alonzo George III, 24, of the 10 block of Fleetwood Street, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Megan Elizabeth Overton, 29, of the 110 block of Ivy Trace, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked and impaired/fictitious vehicle tag. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Bradley Ducan, 37, of the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of fraud. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Corleis Micole Riddick, 20, of the 1210 block of Mosley Street, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one felony count of possession-plus 5 counterfeit instruments and one misdemeanor count of no operator’s license. She was released in lieu of a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Karyn Elizabeth Pickop, 23, of the 130 block of Jordan Loop Road, Tyner, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of forced breaking and entering. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Dudley Ray Griffin, 39, of the 1510 block of Millpond Road, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shanell Desiree Douglas, 42, of the 770 block of Oak Stump Road, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one felony count of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Mason Lee James, 28, of the 1730 block of Morgans Corner Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one felony count of forced breaking/entering and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear in court and resisting public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.