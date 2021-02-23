Elizabeth City Police
Edward Franklin Bodrie III, 37, of the 100 block of Chestnut Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $750 secured bond.
Ricky Donnell Bartlett, 59, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and misdemeanor concealed handgun, failure to notify sheriff of address change. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Caitlen Sierra Jensen, 25, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 14 and cited for one count of misdemeanor larceny.
Jerel Devon Turner, 31, of the 400 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Raymond Louis Brooks, 40, of the 620 block of W. Queen Street, Eden, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with misdemeanor failure to return rented property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez, 26, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with felony assault with intent to kill (no injury), felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and misdemeanor injury to real property. He also was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $102,000 secured bond.
Tonishelle La'Shon Renee West, 31, of the 600 block of Cale Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with one felony count each of felonious restraint, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Sherbria Delois James, 30, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with one felony count each of armed robbery and common law robbery. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Cornelio Licona Yanez, 30, of the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $1,500 cash bond.
Denise Linton, 53, of the 1000 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with misdemeanor assault, communicating threats. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Danielle Genevieve Gerger, 37, of the 1320 block of N. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Ashley Marie Matyisin, 24, of the 100 block of Juniper Drive, Camden, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray and vandalism of personal property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Sherri Cherry Holland, 49, of the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Troyce Matthew Stone, 21, of the 190 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with violation of the state's law on carrying a concealed weapon. H was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ron Allen Lee, 58, of the 500 block of Horseshow Road, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with fraudulently obtaining an advance to perform work. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Clayton Lockhart, 41, of the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 17 for a charge of failure to work after being paid to do so.