Camden Sheriff
Michael Keifer Spruill, 25, of the 100 block of Shore Drive, Shiloh, was arrested March 4 and charged with probation violation and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Daquail Trevonne Alexander, 23, of the 1900 block of Alexander Springs Drive, Wake Forest, was cited Feb. 15 for misdemeanor possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule one of a controlled substance, speeding and driving while license revoked.
Siete Tyhee Lee Baker, 23, of the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 13 North, Ahoskie, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Brian Keith Corp, 57, of the 2000 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Tevin Tykim Richardson, 25, of the 100 block of Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Christiana Marie Adams, 19, of the 2840 block of Earlscourt Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested March 1 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Daniel Lee Britnell, 34, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested March 1 and charged with warrant for arrest. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
James John Robertson Jr., 57, of the 140 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Emily Denise White, 42, of the 140 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested March 2 and charged with one count of felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence. She was issued a $2,500 unsecured bond and was assigned a court date.
Justin Michael Frizell, of the 2410 block of Rockridge Street, Vienna, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $300 secured bond.
James John Robertson Jr., 57, of the 140 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 2 and was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and communicating threats. He was released at the scene.
Rocco John Kasmark, 28, of the 100 block of Anna’s Way, Grandy, was arrested March 2 and charged with felony counts each of possession of cocaine and failure to appear in court on a felony charge, and misdemeanor counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbeater, 39, of the 220 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 3 and charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Garret John-David Rath, 28, of the 110 block of Sailfish Street, Moyock, was arrested March 5 on a felony true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Mark Edward Miles, 27, of the 130 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with a warrant for arrest on two misdemeanor charges. The warrant was issued by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew William Duggan, 33, of the 330 block of Poyners Road, Moyock, was arrested March 6 and charged with misdemeanor civil contempt of court, child support. A bond was set at $400.
Emily Denise White, 42, of the 140 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested March 7 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 30, of the 100 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested March 12 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
William Christopher Cones, 28, of the 4100 block of Ivy Lane, Kitty Hawk, was arrested March 8 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Marianna Adriana Baucom, 22, of the 4100 block of Ivy Lane, Kitty Hawk, was arrested March 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Donald Wayne Brickhouse, 39, of the 100 block of Taylor's Road, Currituck, was arrested March 9 and served a true bill of indictment for felony financial card fraud. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.