Camden Sheriff
A report of possession of marijuana paraphernalia was turned in June 26 in the 100 block of Seymour Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of someone being bitten by a dog was turned in June 25 in the 100 block of Robert St., Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of marijuana possession was turned in June 23 in the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road/N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of someone possessing the drug ecstasy in their waistband was turned in June 23 in the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road/N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a domestic dispute between estranged spouses was turned in June 23 in the 100 block of Linton Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of someone making suicidal comments while in possession of a firearm was turned in June 21 in an empty lot in the 100 block of Baybreeze Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of aggravated assault, someone striking another with a motor vehicle, was turned in June 22 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in June 17 in Lot 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was turned in June 18 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 and Noblitt Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of driving while impaired, aiding and abetting someone driving while impaired and driving while license revoked was turned in June 17 in the 100 block of Sandy Hook Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in June 16 in the 100 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in June 17 in the 200 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer. V. Dunn.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of verbal dispute escalating into a simple affray was turned in July 7 in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a woman assaulting a man by scratching him was turned in July 1 in the 500 block of Prince William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of an inmate having a weapon in a prison was turned in July 7 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of two inmates, one of whom had a weapon, assaulting each other in a prison facility, resulting in injuries was turned in July 7 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of theft of nearly $1,000 in items from a building was turned in July 8 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of aggravated assault, someone having bodily fluids thrown on them, was turned in July 8 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of aggravated assault, someone pushing a woman in the face, was turned in July 8 in the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a suspect having outstanding warrants in Virginia was turned in July 4 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of theft of $1,900 of items, including a rifle and coins, from a motor vehicle was turned in July 4 in the 1000 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of aggravated assault, someone pointed a pistol at someone else during an argument, was turned in July 5 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a possession of a stolen vehicle was turned in July 5 in the 1200 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a structure fire that resulted in damage to property was turned in July 6 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of damage to a flag pole and theft of a flag was turned in July 6 in the 300 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a propane tank fire was turned in July 4 in the 100 block of Sample Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.