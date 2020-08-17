Camden Sheriff
A report of larceny was turned in July 21 in the 200 block of S. Elm St., South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun was turned in July 21 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in July 21 in the 300 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of possession of half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in July 22 in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of assault on a female, suspect used force and threats to coerce sex acts, was turned in July 23 in the 200 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of simple assault, victim hit in the head by suspect with object, was turned in July 23 in the 300 block of Main Road Black Gold Farms, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of lost property, credit cards, identification documents, wallet and $150 in currency, was turned in July 24 in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of injury to personal property, turkeys and chickens, was turned in July 24 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of driving after consuming alcohol while younger than 21 and speeding was turned in July 25 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 34 and Whitehurst Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in July 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in July 25 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 and McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of found property, a syringe, was turned in July 26 in the 100 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of speeding, 81 mph in a 60 mph zone; driving while license revoked; fleeing to elude arrest; driving without a license; resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer; misdemeanor child abuse; and reckless driving to endanger, was turned in July 26 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and Ponderosa, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of someone taking firearms from the owner was turned in July 30 in the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of simple assault was turned in July 31 in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of aggravated assault, victim was stabbed in genitalia area, was turned in July 31 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was turned in July 31 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked and fleeing to elude arrest was turned in Aug. 1 in the 500 block of Point Vista Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 1 in the 100 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 1 in the 100 block of Cartwright Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report a dangerous dog call was turned in Aug. 1 in the 700 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report destruction/damage to property, violation of drug laws and felony fleeing to elude a traffic stop, failure to top for a stop sign, careless and reckless driving and driving without an operator’s license was turned in Aug. 1 in the 100 block of Body Road/Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a rifle missing from a residence was turned in Aug. 1 in the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of larceny was turned in Aug. 2 in the 1400 block of Lynch’s Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of credit card/ATM theft of $700 from the victim’s account was turned in Aug. 2 in the 200 block of Windwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of someone losing two security cameras following an argument was turned in Aug. 3 in the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of someone breaking into a residence through a back door was turned in Aug. 2 in the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of destruction of property, someone scratching the side of a vehicle, was turned in Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Queenswood Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of seizure of firearms pursuant to a domestic violence protective order was turned in Aug. 4 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of larceny of a bicycle and its later recovery was turned in Aug. 4 in the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 4 in the 800 block of Paxton St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of an inmate possessing a deadly weapon in a confinement facility was turned in Aug. 4 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of stolen goods, driving without an operator’s license and displaying fictitious registration Aug. 5 in the 300 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a prison was turned in Aug. 5 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of obtaining access to an account under false pretenses was turned in Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 6 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of damage to real property, someone kicking in another resident’s front storm door, was turned in Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.