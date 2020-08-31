Camden Sheriff
Ashley Christina Cox, 32, of the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Douglas Densmond Moore, 40, of the 5000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Ira Dennis Wilson II, 49, of the 2600 block of Pilot Lane, Nags Head, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked or suspended and hit and run. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Tiffany Karen Smith, 29, of the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh, was arrested July 29 and charged with domestic assault. She was released on a written promise to stay apart from the accuser.
Aaron Jason Bialek, 27, of the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault on a female.
Phillip Northern Ferebee III, 44, of the 200 block of Palmer Road, Camden, was cited July 29 for a charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Jordan David Morris Bowerman, 26, of the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills, was arrested July 28 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Steve David Piper, 53, of the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic hold. He was also charged Aug. 2 with failure to comply with an order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond.
Theresa Marlene Roberson, 47, of the 1100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Shiqwan Martel Riddick, 25, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A $20,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Willie James Griffith III, 30, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $30,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Alonzo Arnold Sheppard, 60, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with grand jury indictments for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A $30,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
D’Angelo Devonta Rawls, 22, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with grand jury indictments for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon in prison and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A $70,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Johnathan Bennett, 22, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with grand jury indictments for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapons inflicting serious injury. A $70,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Justin Jay Brown, 31, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance while in prison. A $15,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Jaylan Tony Jones, 22, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 18 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Jacquese Lee Allen, 33, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 18 and served a grand jury indictment for possession of a cellphone by an inmate. A $15,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Damion Donte Starnes, 30, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 18 and served a grand jury indictment for possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Corey Lamar Keen, 27, of the 100 block of E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested Aug. 19 and served a grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance while in prison. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.