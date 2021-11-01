Camden Sheriff
Roman Devonne Hall, 23, of the 1100 block of Ahoskie Cofield Road, Cofield, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Bowser, 48, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Dashawn U. Reddick, 19, of the 100 block of Nelson Drive, Roanoke Rapids, was arrested Sept. 19 and cited for one misdemeanor count of possession of less than ½ ounce Schedule VI drug.
Keena Nichelle Alsobrooks, 53, of the 1000 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Zuarnice Tamiko King, 24, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to return rental property and failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Cody Alan Dykes, 24, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He posted a $5,000 secured bond.
Phyllis Ann Felton, 56, of the 10 block of Kendig Place, Hempstead, New York, was arrested Sept. 21 and cited for one misdemeanor count of shoplifting.
Markeyla Laronda Spellman, 29, of the 200 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and cited for one misdemeanor count of failure to return to rental property.
Ta’von Ashton Hall, 18, of the 300 block of Cardinal Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 22 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count. He was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.
Jermaine Alexander Armstrong, 28, of the 1320 block of Horner Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 on a true bill of indictment for four felony counts. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Travail Rashawn Bunch, 35, of the 120 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Damien Lee Dance, 33, of the 220 block of Byrum Road, Gatesville, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court, one felony count of failure to appear in court, one misdemeanor count of larceny and a true bill of indictment for one felony count. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bail.
Arnold Jerome White Jr., 20, of the 1310 block of Normal Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of vandalism to personal property, 2nd degree trespassing and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.