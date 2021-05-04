Camden Sheriff
Virgil Clayton Lockhart Jr., 42, of the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, was issued a criminal summons April 25 for fraudulently obtaining an advance to work.
Lamoris Andrew White, 41, of the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree trespassing. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kenneth D. Warren III was arrested April 24 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and vandalism of personal property. A $500 secured bond was set.
Christopher Nathan Jackson, 46, of the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills, was issued a criminal summons April 24 for injury to real property.
Diane Elaine Fulcher, 54, of the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden, was issued a criminal summons April 24 for communicating threats.
Heather Hall, 39, of the 100 block of Station Drive, Camden, was served a criminal summons April 21 for violating the school attendance law.
Rashawn Maurice Baum, 24, of the 300 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 23 and charged with speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving and driving while license suspended. He was released on a $4,000 secured bond.
Patrick Allan Lace, 20, of the 200 block of Terwillinger Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 21 and charged with serious injury by vehicle. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Brandon Scott Guglielmi, 23, of the 87600 block of Bethel Road, Uhrichsville, Ohio, was arrested April 18 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Betty Jo Hayworth, 57, of the 100 block of Coinjock Canal Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 16 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Damien Heath Firman, 38, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nichole Marie Roberts, 39, of the 100 block of Coinjock Acres Drive, Barco, was arrested April 24 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Kyle Lee Williams, 33, of the 300 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested April 24 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Alayna Michelle Koumal, 23, of the 100 block of Raccoon Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested April 24 and served three criminal summonses for violating the public nuisance ordinance, the dog restraint ordinance and the vaccination tag ordinance.
Dalen O’Shay Spence, 23, of the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
William Alfred Greene Jr., 53, of the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear in court for violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Renee Nicole Arena, 26, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was served a grand jury indictment for felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
Gwendolyn Lee Taylor-Langley, 58, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 22 and charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.