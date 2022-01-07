Camden Sheriff
Charles Mitchell McClung, 65, of the 300 block of Japonica Road, Camden, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Timothy Quayshon Stallings, 24, of the 90 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with manufacturing Schedule VI of a controlled substance, maintaining a place to keep drugs, felony possession of marijuana, felony aiding and abetting a crime, resisting a public officer and felony speeding to elude arrest. He was released after posting a $40,000 secured bond.
Ashleigh Kaser, 23, of the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Jordan David Bowderman, 27, of the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond. He was also arrested Dec. 27 and charged with violation of a valid protective order and failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold for that charge.
John Eric Martindale, 51, of the 100 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 19 for simple assault and injury to personal property.
Felisha Marie Guertin, 25, of the 3200 block of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged on a Wake County warrant for failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Adrian Daniel Elsasser, 21, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with driving while impaired and hit and run causing property damage. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Troyce Matthew Stone, 22, of the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Jay William Lau, 50, of the 100 block of Walston Lane, Shiloh, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Janelle Roberts Carter, 58, of the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Sarah Gullett, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 14 for violating the school attendance law.
Jeffrey Barnard, 39, of the 20 block of Candlelight Lane, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after paying a $250 secured bond.
Robert Joseph Grinston Jr., 32, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 22 for second-degree trespassing.
Christopher Scott Winslow, 35, of the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with civil contempt of court. He was released after paying a $218 cash bond.
Lance McDonald Ward, 33, of the 100 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released after paying a $1,609.49 cash bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Nancy Michelle Michael, 53, of the 100 block of Oak Valley Drive, Moravian Falls, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of the center line. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Shakim Thomas Swift, 31, of the 3400 block of Silina Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Eric Pierre MacDowell-Cintron, 26, of the first block of Colonial Place, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with possession of less than 1½ ounces of Schedule VI of a controlled substance, being a fugitive from another state and driving with an improper registration. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Odell Francis Gaymon III, 30, of the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Amos Dekendric Parker, 35, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with two counts of injury to real property and failure to appear in court for charges of assault on a female and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $22,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Joseph Buonvino, 35, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Denzel Lamont Evans, 28, of the 100 block of Whitemon Lane, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of speeding and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Waykeem Laquan Shelton, 20, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150 secured bond.
Gabriel Daniel Symuleski II, 46, of the 100 block of Dramtree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Larry Walter Williams, 56, of the 200 block of Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Aaron Scott Smithson, 37, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court for two counts of driving while license revoked and one count of displaying fictitious registration. He was released on a $1,700 secured bond.