Camden Sheriff
Jordan Randolph Cannion, 25, of the 1300 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, and one misdemeanor count each of speeding 111 mph in the a 60 mph zone and fictitious tags. He appeared before a magistrate, was assigned a court date and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Branson Gray Everette, 24, of the 700 block of Canal Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was assigned a court date and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Andrew Brown Jr., 41, of the 2580 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, driving while license revoked, fictitious vehicle registration and no liability insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Mariah Lazalde, 18, of the 170 block of McPherson Road, South Mills, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was assigned a date to appear in court and was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Samantha D. Balcom, 37, of the 800 block of Stephanie Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with misdemeanor littering not greater than 15 pounds. She was assigned a date to appear in court and was released after posting a $200 secured bond.
Dylan Andrew Stough, 18, of the 100 block of Pamlico Drive, Shawboro, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with failure to appear in Pasquotank County. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Melissa Dawn Molina, 50, of the 100 block of Waterside Drive, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $750 secured bond was set.
Amelia Nicole Moore, 28, of the 100 block of Acorn Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $750 secured bond was set.
Jamie Lee Edwards, 51, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Sylina Jeto, 25, of the 1100 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Isaiah Gene Mroz, 20, of the 100 block of North River Beach Lane, Jarvisburg, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Matthew Duane Sumrell, 35, of the 100 block of Summerell Road, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with driving while impaired and consumption of malt beverage in passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Travis Ryan Kight, 30, of the 100 block of Coinjock Acres Drive, Barco, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,650 cash bond.
Roshauna Tyesha Browser, 33, of the 1300 block of Pot Licker Road, Columbia, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 unsecured bond.
Rebecca Faye Powell, 57, of the 400 block of Holland Road, Farmville, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Matthew Paul Askew, 40, of the 200 block of Moyock Landing Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with larceny of less than $1,000. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbetter, 39, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Ryan Eugene Gregory, 36, of Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 18 and served a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.