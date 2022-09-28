...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Camden sheriff arrests Va. man on charges of injury to property
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 32, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged on a Currituck County warrant for failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Thomas Earl Baker, 34, of the 1000 block of Valmire Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Jamal D. White, 52, of the 1200 block of Placid Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Zechariah Warren Worley, 30, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Katherine Renee Simmons, 34, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 6 for a charge of first-degree trespassing.
Kevin Lee Willoughby, 37, of the 120 block of Pungo Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a charge under 12. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
David Nabors Jr., 54, of the 100 block of W. Virginia Ave., Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to dim headlights. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Adam Alden Fahy, 36, of the 100 block of Four Forks Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Trevor Eugene Cason, 21, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.