Camden Sheriff
Lalaine Spring Whitehurst, 41, of the 250 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh, was arrested March 31 and charged with misdemeanor counts each of driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.
Brock William Thomas, 31, of the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 1 and charged with a felony count each of sell or deliver drugs, maintaining a place to keep drugs and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana and a misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $16,500 secured bond.
Brock William Thomas, 31, of the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 1 and charged with assault on a female.
Yazmine Jovette Jordan, 32, of the 1500 block of River Road, was arrested April 2 and charged with resisting arrest, tinted vehicle windows, child restraint violation and driving while license revoked, all misdemeanor offenses. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Chakemia Carr, 24, of the 2100 block of Ayock Avenue, New Bern, was arrested April 3 and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Cord Stanton Whitley, 40, of the 100 block of Cape Fear Drive, Shiloh, was arrested April 3 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault, communicating threats and one misdemeanor count each of breaking and entering (non-forced) and injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Myra Alexandra Lewis, 25, of the 210 block of Riverview Avenue, Camden, was arrested April 5 and charged with misdemeanor forced breaking and entering. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Melinda Jo Seigh, 37, of the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 8 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling to keep drugs and one misdemeanor count of possession of drugs paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Brock William Thomas, 31, of the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 11 and charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ajuan Orlando Mitchell, 23, of the 160 block of Nosay Road, South Mills, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear (for charge of felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance). He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Ricky Donnell Bartlett, 59, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested April 12 and charged with one felony count of habitual felon. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Sara Neff, 34, of the 100 block of Howell St., Hertford, was arrested April 13 and charged with felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Rebecca Ann Wheeler, 37, of the 500 block of Wildcat Road, Edenton, was arrested April 12 and charged with felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
James John Robertson Jr., 57, of the 140 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Daniel Lee Britnell, 34, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested March 1 and taken into custody on a warrant for arrest. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Christiana Marie Adams, 19, of the 2840 block of Earlscourt Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested March 1 and charged with probation violation. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Emily Denise White, 42, of the 140 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested March 2 and charged with felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence. She was released in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Justin Michael Frizell, 45, of the 2410 block of Rockbridge Street, Vienna, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear in court (in Dare County). He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
James John Robertson Jr., 57, of the 140 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 2 and served a criminal summons for assault on a female and communicating threats.
Shakim Thomas Swift, 30, of the 3400 block of Silna Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested April 4 and charged with possession of up to a half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Tavien Marquise Miles, 19, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 12 and charged with a probation violation served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified charge. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Hannah Lynn Snell, 25, of the 100 block of Jane Lane, Elizabeth City, was cited for exceeding the highway speed limit.
D'Zyah Keyasha Brazzle, 20, of the 700 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Willie Alondo Mewborn, 56, of the 1600 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Antonio Damon Spellman, 33, of the 900 block of Morgan St., Elizabeth City, was cited April 10 for improper registration of a vehicle and violating the vehicle inspection law.
Richard Edward Faison Jr., 41, of the 400 block of Albatross St., Elizabeth City, was cited April 10 for exceeding the speed limit on the highway.
Elijah Paul Overstreet, 40, of the 500 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was cited April 11 for display of improper registration.
Michael Steven Pierce Jr., 35, of the 200 block of Brite Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kimberly Walsh Spitler, 46, of the 300 block of Evans-Bass Road, Eden, was cited April 11 for second-degree trespass.