Camden Sheriff
A report of damage to personal property was turned in Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Palmer Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a dog bite, subject bitten picking up dog bowl, was turned in Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Deer Trail, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A report of a domestic dispute was turned in Aug. 25 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia was turned in Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Trotman Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of simple assault was turned in Aug. 26 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of marijuana possession and marijuana paraphernalia was turned in Aug. 27 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 and Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Aug. 29 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of simple assault and misdemeanor child abuse was turned in Sept. 1 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of sexual assault, suspect accused of sex acts, touching and fondling victim, was turned in Sept. 2 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of assault on a female and drug equipment violations was turned in Sept. 3 in the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance was turned in Sept. 4 in the 300 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting and delaying an officer was turned in Sept. 4 in the 100 block of Old Swamp Road/Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a domestic dispute was turned in Sept. 5 in the 200 block of Lake Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of someone being dead on arrival was turned in Sept. 6 in the 400 block of Whitehall Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of a call for service for a larceny was turned in Sept. 6 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of injury to personal property was turned in Sept. 8 in the 800 block of South Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of missing/runaway juvenile in the 1400 block of London Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 700 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
A report of larceny involving $40 in luggage in the 300 block of Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of damage to personal property and hit and run, involving an estimated $500 in damage to a Toyota Avalon, in the 110 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
A report of found property, including a .40 caliber handgun valued at $500, $1,463 in U.S. currency, and $10 in ammunition, in the 1210 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
A report of assault by pointing a weapon, which involved a 9mm handgun valued at $350 seized as evidence, in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
A report of breaking and entering and larceny in the 120 block of Rosebud Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, which involved an estimated $300 in window damage, in the 1210 block of Moseley Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
A report of drug/narcotics violations (by possessing 10 grams of marijuana and failure to identify) and drug paraphernalia, which involved a 2008 Toyota Avalon vehicle, in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
A report of breaking and entering (person entered home without permission and without the attempt to commit larceny) on Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 30. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
A report of burglary (person broke into residence and did not attempt to commit larceny) in the 910 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
A report of credit card/automated teller machine fraud in the 110 block of Climbing Vine Run, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
A report of what appeared to be shots fired was turned in Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Sept. 3 in the 300 block of Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of damage to property was turned in Sept. 3 in the 600 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of a missing juvenile was turned in Sept. 4 in the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of communicating threats was turned in Sept. 4 in the 400 block of Kristin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in Sept. 4 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of possession of more than half ounce of marijuana was turned in Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of larceny of a package, suspect took package from victim's porch, was turned in Sept. 4 in the 1300 block of Eastway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of simple assault, multiple people were reportedly fighting, was turned in Sept. 4 in the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of fraud was turned in Sept. 4 in the 800 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Sept. 4 in the 1600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of gunshots fired was turned in Sept. 5 at Morgan/Hunter streets, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in Sept. 5 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of larceny, stolen license plate, was turned in Sept. 5 in the 400 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of communicating threats was turned in Sept. 5 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of gunshots fired was turned in Sept. 5 in the 1300 block of Moore/Dance streets, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of theft of a motor vehicle was turned in Sept. 6 in the 400 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of a domestic violence incident was turned in Sept. 6 in the 800 block of Dance St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance was turned in Sept. 6 in the 300 block of North Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of fraud was turned in Sept. 6 in the 500 block of South Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of an overdose requiring Narcan use was turned in Sept. 6 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Walnut St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny, suspect walked out without paying for $37.91 lunch, was turned in Sept. 8 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of drug law, equipment violations, possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, was turned in Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia was turned in Sept. 8 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Blvd./Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
A report of gunshots fired was turned in Sept. 9 in the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, suspect broke into truck and stole firearm, was turned in Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Sycamore Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of larceny was turned in Sept. 11 at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny from Walmart in Elizabeth City was turned in Sept. 11. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of drug/narcotic violations was turned in Sept. 11 on Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.