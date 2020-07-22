Camden Sheriff
A report of a suspicious death of a canine was turned in June 28 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone dying at home was turned in June 28 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of simple assault, a man grabbing, pushing and stopping a woman from leaving property, was turned in July 1 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of a person dying in their sleep was turned in July 2 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of identity theft, someone using someone else’s personal information to apply for a loan, was turned in July 2 in the 300 block of Japonica Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a person driving while impaired and possessing a controlled substance and carrying a concealed firearm was turned in July 2 in the 500 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Two reports of trespassing after being told not to be on the property were turned in, one on July 3, the other on July 4, in the 300 block of Main Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone killing caged turkeys was turned in July 3 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of simple assault, someone grabbing another’s shirt and ripping, was turned in July 4 in the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone possessing a half ounce or less of marijuana was turned in July 4 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West and Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone paying a cashier with a counterfeit $20 bill was turned in July 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone driving while impaired was turned in July 7 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny, possession of stolen goods and price switching involving an estimated $622 in recovered store items in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, gunshots fired into an occupied dwelling and gunshots fired within city limits involving a damaged window and six found 9mm shell casings in the 200 block of W. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a bicycle in the 500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $100 in the 500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: AL Bowen.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of possession of a weapon in a prison facility was turned in July 9 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of possession of a cellphone in a prison facility was turned in July 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a person using someone else’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases was turned in July 7 in the 100 block of Sample Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of larceny of a dog was turned in July 2 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of assault on a female was turned in July 2 in the 200 block of Roscoe Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins
A report of someone assaulting a person by pointing a firearm at them and communicating threats at them was turned in July 3 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of someone paying for food with counterfeit money was turned in July 4 in the 1200 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of someone passing two counterfeit $20 bills in exchange for food was turned in July 5 in the 1300 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of someone claiming that a business that serviced their vehicle damaged their brakes was turned in July 7 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of verbal dispute escalating into a simple affray was turned in July 7 in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a woman assaulting a man by scratching him was turned in July 1 in the 500 block of Prince William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of an inmate having a weapon in a prison was turned in July 7 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of two inmates, one of whom had a weapon, assaulting each other in a prison facility, resulting in injuries was turned in July 7 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of theft of nearly $1,000 in items from a building was turned in July 8 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of aggravated assault, someone having bodily fluids thrown on them, was turned in July 8 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of aggravated assault, someone pushing a woman in the face, was turned in July 8 in the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.