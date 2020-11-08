Camden Sheriff
Jason Price Fowers, 43, of the 100 block of Buck Run, South Mills, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with sexual battery. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Peter Theodore Deglau, 59, of the 140 block of Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jacob Ryan Ledford, 27, of the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 S., Shiloh, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Linzella Renee Turner, 33, of the 300 block of Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Chiquita Rosita Bryant, 38, of the 200 block of Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons Nov. 3 for a charge of with simple assault, engaging in an affray.
Travail Rashawn Bunch, 34, of the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons Nov. 3 for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Mark Anthony Douglas, 63, of the 1600 block of Forrest Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with violating terms of his probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jamie Micole Holley, 25, of the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17, was arrested Oct. 30 on grand jury indictments for three felony charges of obtaining property by false pretenses. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Bryan Norman Newbern, 34, of the 190 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Nov. 2 on true bills of indictment on charges of felony financial card fraud, identity theft and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $18,000 secured bond.
Keith Lee Bogue, 25, of the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of being drunk and disruptive in public. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Leonard Nathan Conway, 34, of the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Julio Noyolo Campos, 40, of the 3000 block of Raleigh Club Road, Raleigh, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with nine counts of felony trafficking heroin, two counts of maintaining a place to keep drugs, two counts of trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and conspiracy to traffic heroin. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600,000 secured bond.
William Chadwick, 52, of the 200 block of Freemason St., Edenton, was arrested Oct. 29 and served with a grand jury indictment for felony assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. He was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Daniel Ray Fincher, 40, of the 900 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked and driving with an expired registration. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.