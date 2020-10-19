Camden Sheriff
Hersey Lyn Barber, 45, of the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault on a female.
Christopher Gregory Bowdish, 46, of the 100 block of Juniper Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $1,819.72 cash bond.
Austin Emmaunel-Jacob, 21, of the 1600 block of Ray Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with resisting arrest, driving without a license and hit and run. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 32, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Tuan Manh Tran, 49, of the 800 block of Robinson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Heather Leigh McLaurin, 45, of the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with resisting arrest. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jelin Emmanuel Files, 19, of the 100 block of Spencers Ave., South Mills, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with felony assault with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Christina Rae McClellan, 39, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged on a Pasquotank County warrant with failure to appear in court. A $500 secured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Elaina Patrice Spence, 30, of the 400 block of Debry Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with vandalism of personal property. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Auctavius Quanta Figgs, 31, of the 500 block of Ray St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with two counts of vandalism of personal property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Bryan Wade Dugan, 34, of the 600 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jessica Norshall Lee, 33, of the 700 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with a probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
McGarrett Brooks, Harney, 50, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Karem Diaz Felton, 27, of the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jermell Donte Grubbs, 31, of the 900 block of Willow St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with second-degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $205 cash bond.
Kyle Joseph Winters, 32, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with communicating threats. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lavelle Demond London, 37, of the 500 block of Dunstan Lane, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 10 for a charge of failure to return rented property. He was released.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Charles Norman Thompson, 32, of the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked, failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to comply with a court order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,500 secured bond.
Davon Lava Greene, 37, of the 1400 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $700 cash bond.
Rae Ann Booth, 53, of the 100 block of Morrison Grove Road, Manteo, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with second-degree trespass and failure to appear in court on a charge of misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Brittney Amanda Stokley, 25, of the 1200 block of Highland Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and speeding. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Steven Wesley Bass, 30, of the 200 block of E. Inlet Circle, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. He was released after posting $1,000 secured bond.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 20, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked and driving with expired registration/tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.