Camden Sheriff
A report of a dog bite was turned in July 27 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A report of a suicide was turned in July 27 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of injury to real property was turned in July 27 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of narcotic and drug equipment violations, suspect possessed marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, was turned in July 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of someone making obscene gestures was turned in July 28 in the 200 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to a vehicle was turned in July 28 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and Narcan usage was turned in July 28 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of domestic assault was turned in July 29 in the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a missing juvenile was turned in July 30 in the 600 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A call for service was reported July 31 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a disturbance was turned in Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A call for service was reported Aug. 5 in the 100 block of Camden Ave., Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Pinewood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor hit and run was turned in Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Seymour Lane/Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of someone obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in Aug. 7 in the 300 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in Aug. 8 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle, suspect took a toolbox and tools worth $2,000, was turned in Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of injury to real property and an undisciplined juvenile was turned in Aug. 11 in the 500 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of impaired driving and driving while license revoked was turned in Aug. 12 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a suspicious condition was turned in Aug. 12 in the 600 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of someone making a false report to deputies was turned in Aug. 14 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of assault on a female was turned in Aug. 16 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a domestic disturbance was turned in Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a domestic disturbance was turned in Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of N.C. 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of an animal bite was turned in Aug. 18 in the 200 block of Wisteria Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a suicide attempt was turned in Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a civil dispute was turned in Aug. 19 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle in which $500 in damage to windows and $53 in items were taken, was turned in Aug. 20 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of an overdose was reported Aug. 21 in the 100 block of Chamberlin Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of unexploded ordnance being found was turned in Aug. 21 in the 300 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny by someone stealing a tip jar with $15 at a business in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $170 from a residence in the 700 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned Aug. 15. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.