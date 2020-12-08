Camden Sheriff
A dog attack was reported Nov. 23 in the 200 block of Valley Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Deputies responded to a report of a killed chicken Nov. 23 in the 100 block of Marlas Way, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Armed robbery of a convenience store was reported Nov. 23 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Injury to personal property, a vehicle valued at $700, was reported Nov. 24 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Drug/narcotics violations, driving while impaired and felony fleeing to elude was reported Nov. 24 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17/Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny of a firearm, a 22 revolver valued at $259.87, was reported Nov. 25 in the 200 block of McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A domestic incident was reported Nov. 25 in the 100 block of Taylor Leigh Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Damage to personal property and interference with emergency communications was reported Nov. 25 in the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Speeding 111 mph in a 60 mph zone, display of a fictitious tag and speeding to elude arrest were reported Nov. 25 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A verbal disturbance was reported Nov. 27 in the 200 block of Holland Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Deputies responded to an unspecified call for service Nov. 28 in the 100 block of Chantilly Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A dog bite was reported Nov. 29 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343/U.S. Highway 17 Business, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A verbal disturbance was reported Nov. 29 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A domestic incident was reported Dec. 1 in the 900 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies responded to a welfare check request Dec. 1 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A verbal disturbance was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Deputies responded to an unspecified call for service Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A verbal disturbance was reported Dec. 3 in the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Simple assault and assault by pointing a gun were reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Maddrey Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A domestic incident was reported Dec. 3 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Larceny of metal was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Recovery of property, a 2020 Tucson Limit valued at $29,000, was reported Dec. 4. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Narcotics violations and drug equipment violations were reported Dec. 6 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies responded to an unspecified call for service Dec. 6 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.